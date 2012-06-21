June 21 All Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday, mostly led by commodities shares, on renewed global growth concerns after Chinese factory activity shrank for the eighth straight month. Though the U.S. central bank extended its programme of selling short-term securities and buying longer-dated ones as expected, it did not signal a more aggressive third round of quantitative easing, further disappointing some investors. A survey of private sector activity in China compiled by HSBC showed its giant factory sector had shrunk for an eighth straight month in June on weaker demand for exports. Thailand fell 1.2 percent led by energy shares, Singapore ended 0.9 percent weaker, dragged down by a 5.4 percent fall in commodities firm Olam International Ltd , and the Philippines closed 0.7 percent down. Indonesia lost 1.2 percent, though it saw $2.5 million of foreign inflow, while Malaysia edged down 0.2 percent despite enjoying $31.99 million of net foreign buying on Thursday. "The market was following the rest of the region with shares related to oil and coal coming down," said Harry Su, head of research at Jakarta-based brokerage Bahana Securities, referring to Indonesian market. "We have been downgrading the prices of coal-related shares and that might have knock-on effect on the other shares as well." (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2830.15 2855.68 -0.89 Kuala Lumpur 1601.43 1604.39 -0.18 Bangkok 1159.05 1173.24 -1.21 Jakarta 3901.79 3943.90 -1.07 Manila 5109.43 5146.46 -0.72 Ho Chi Minh 431.14 432.89 -0.40 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2830.15 2646.35 +6.95 Kuala Lumpur 1601.43 1530.73 +4.62 Bangkok 1159.05 1025.32 +13.04 Jakarta 3901.79 3821.99 +2.09 Manila 5109.43 4371.96 +16.87 Ho Chi Minh 431.14 351.55 +22.64 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 265,456,800 285,787,473 Kuala Lumpur 138,354,100 127,161,190 Bangkok 3,796,684 4,849,509 Jakarta 3,429,485,500 2,748,622,400 Manila 213,935 79,762 Ho Chi Minh 43,838 80,330 ($1 = 3.1555 Malaysian ringgits)