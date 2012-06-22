June 22 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended weaker on Friday as fears over weaker global economic growth hit investor appetite for risky assets. U.S manufacturing grew in June at its slowest pace in 11 months, an industry survey showed on Thursday, and data showed the euro zone's private sector shrinking at its fastest pace in three years this month, while Chinese manufacturing contracted for an eighth straight month. Indonesia, the region's worst performing market this year, lost 0.3 percent with a $49 million foreign outflow and Thailand fell 0.5 percent to a two-week low. Singapore edged down 0.1 percent and Vietnam ended 0.9 percent weaker to its lowest since June 14. Bucking the trend, Malaysia edged up 0.1 with a$22.07 million inflow, extending net foreign buying to $79 million in the last four sessions. The Philippines, the region's second best performer after Vietnam, also ended 0.2 percent firmer led by a 2.9 percent gain for Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) , which has the country's biggest market capitalisation. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2828.09 2830.15 -0.07 Kuala Lumpur 1603.07 1601.43 +0.10 Bangkok 1152.91 1159.05 -0.53 Jakarta 3889.52 3901.79 -0.31 Manila 5120.07 5109.43 +0.21 Ho Chi Minh 427.17 431.14 -0.92 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2828.09 2646.35 +6.87 Kuala Lumpur 1603.07 1530.73 +4.73 Bangkok 1152.91 1025.32 +12.44 Jakarta 3889.52 3821.99 +1.77 Manila 5120.07 4371.96 +17.11 Ho Chi Minh 427.17 351.55 +21.51 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 201,026,600 280,733,217 Kuala Lumpur 171,713,100 127,852,080 Bangkok 3,668,156 4,685,476 Jakarta 2,389,715,000 2,815,027,783 Manila 99,356 83,756 ($1 = 3.1765 Malaysian ringgit)