BANGKOK, June 26 Stocks in Thailand and
Indonesia eked out small gains on Tuesday after three straight
losing sessions as investors bought recently beaten down
energy-linked shares buoyed by a rebound in oil prices.
Thai SET index edged up 0.32 percent, led by the
energy subindex which advanced 0.17 percent. Energy
shares were down 1.7 percent in 2012 due to weak appetite for
riskier assets and its exposure to weak global economy.
Jakarta's Composite Index rose 0.6 percent, with
commodities shares contributing the most to the gains. Harum
Energy Tbk rose 4.6 percent, while Adaro Energy
jumped 4.5 percent.
Others in the region ended mixed. The Philippine main index
extended its gains for a third session, adding 0.5
percent. Vietnam fell for a fourth session, ending 1.2 percent
lower at its lowest close in three weeks.
(Editing by Anand Basu)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2805.63 2815.26 -0.34
Kuala Lumpur 1594.10 1603.12 -0.56
Bangkok 1151.09 1147.43 +0.32
Jakarta 3881.40 3857.59 +0.62
Manila 5193.84 5167.20 +0.52
Ho Chi Minh 419.19 424.12 -1.16
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2805.63 2646.35 +6.02
Kuala Lumpur 1594.10 1530.73 +4.14
Bangkok 1151.09 1025.32 +12.27
Jakarta 3881.40 3821.99 +1.55
Manila 5193.84 4371.96 +18.80
Ho Chi Minh 419.19 351.55 +19.24
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 254,438,700 271,855,980
Kuala Lumpur 133,482,400 130,926,927
Bangkok 3,114,554 4,450,797
Jakarta 2,418,004,500 2,761,824,817
Manila 67,318 84,202
Ho Chi Minh 50,515 70,966