BANGKOK, June 29 Stocks in Singapore and Indonesia climbed more than 1 percent while most others in Southeast Asia ended higher on Friday, led by large caps and commodities linked stocks, as investors cheered some improving signs about debt problems in Europe. Singapore's Straits Times index was up 1.1 percent on the day, with the benchmark suffering 4.4 percent loss for the April-June quarter, Southeast Asia's worst. Jakarta's Composite Index was down 4 percent on the quarter. Most markets in the region also saw a weak quarter, including Vietnam's 4.2 percent quarterly loss and Thailand's 2.06 percent drop for the three months, as global economic weakness prompted investors selling into riskier assets. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2878.45 2846.82 +1.11 Kuala Lumpur 1599.15 1594.24 +0.31 Bangkok 1172.11 1171.32 +0.07 Jakarta 3955.58 3887.58 +1.75 Manila 5246.41 5256.15 -0.19 Ho Chi Minh 422.37 418.16 +1.01 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2878.45 2646.35 +8.77 Kuala Lumpur 1599.15 1530.73 +4.47 Bangkok 1172.11 1025.32 +14.32 Jakarta 3955.58 3821.99 +3.50 Manila 5246.41 4371.96 +20.00 Ho Chi Minh 422.37 351.55 +20.15 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 380,067,300 265,794,323 Kuala Lumpur 148,278,300 125,996,570 Bangkok 3,803,423 4,275,336 Jakarta 2,204,791,000 2,737,669,567 Manila 200,946 89,108 Ho Chi Minh 55,760 66,830