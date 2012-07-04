BANGKOK, July 4 Malaysia's stock index touched
an all-time high on Wednesday, led by gains in large-caps such
as Sime Darby Bhd and Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd
, and Indonesian shares gained, with coal miners
leading the way.
Malaysia's main index added 0.4 percent, with
petrochemical firm Petronas Chemicals rising 2.5 percent.
Jakarta's Composite Index gained 0.64 percent as Adaro
Energy Tbk surged 4.5 percent.
Strong oil market bolstered positive sentiment toward energy
linked shares, traders said.
Most other markets in the region retreated from their day's
high as investors took profits after recent rallies, with the
Philippine index inching down 0.2 percent after climbing
at one point to an intra-day record high of 5,403.16.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand
Basu)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2948.77 2945.33 +0.12
Kuala Lumpur 1613.75 1607.74 +0.37
Bangkok 1194.15 1198.07 -0.33
Jakarta 4075.92 4049.89 +0.64
Manila 5354.72 5365.70 -0.20
Ho Chi Minh 410.73 413.09 -0.57
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2948.77 2646.35 +11.43
Kuala Lumpur 1613.75 1530.73 +5.42
Bangkok 1194.15 1025.32 +16.47
Jakarta 4075.92 3821.99 +6.64
Manila 5354.72 4371.96 +22.48
Ho Chi Minh 410.73 351.55 +16.83
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 250,596,100 268,020,547
Kuala Lumpur 121,195,100 127,795,923
Bangkok 3,613,240 4,190,676
Jakarta 3,969,383,000 2,707,809,700
Manila 195,262 96,031
Ho Chi Minh 27,634 63,347