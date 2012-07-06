BANGKOK, July 6 Singapore stocks edged up on Friday, posting their biggest weekly gain since December, as China's rate cut boosted hopes on earnings of companies with exposure to the mainland while investors in the region were cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data. The Singapore index rose for the eighth straight session. Singapore's Straits Times Index rose 0.24 percent, lifted by a 2.8 percent gain in property developer CapitaLand Ltd and a 6.4 percent rise in Yanlord Land Group Ltd amid strong trading volume. The Straits Times index gained 3.5 percent this week, the best performer in Southeast Asia. Jakarta's Composite Index racked up a 2.5 percent gain on the week, the second best and its best weekly rise since March. Indonesia appeared attracting more foreign buying interest than regional peers, with $163 million net inflows in the week to Thursday against $115 million in inflows of the Philippines, Thailand's $21 million inflows and Vietnam's $1.8 million. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2978.55 2971.47 +0.24 Kuala Lumpur 1620.55 1614.43 +0.38 Bangkok 1200.08 1201.80 -0.14 Jakarta 4055.19 4069.84 -0.36 Manila 5362.68 5369.98 -0.14 Ho Chi Minh 415.44 413.83 +0.39 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2978.55 2646.35 +12.55 Kuala Lumpur 1620.55 1530.73 +5.87 Bangkok 1200.08 1025.32 +17.04 Jakarta 4055.19 3821.99 +6.10 Manila 5362.68 4371.96 +22.66 Ho Chi Minh 415.44 351.55 +18.17 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 197,443,900 265,535,003 Kuala Lumpur 115,766,800 127,382,507 Bangkok 3,547,031 4,200,199 Jakarta 1,850,651,500 2,761,235,117 Manila 127,578 102,792 Ho Chi Minh 43,325 61,184