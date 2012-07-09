BANGKOK, July 9 Southeast Asian stock indexes fell in light volume on Monday, led down by energy linked stocks and index heavyweights, as weak job figures in the United States and cooling inflation in China kept investors on the sidelines. Singapore's Straits Times Index dropped 1.7 percent, its biggest one-day drop since June 5, and after eight consecutive sessions of gains. The Philippine index also notched its biggest daily loss in five weeks, falling 1.8 percent and pushing further away from a record closing high of 5,369.98 set on July 5. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2929.08 2978.55 -1.66 Kuala Lumpur 1620.31 1620.55 -0.01 Bangkok 1186.95 1200.08 -1.09 Jakarta 3985.05 4055.19 -1.73 Manila 5263.74 5362.68 -1.84 Ho Chi Minh 408.12 415.44 -1.76 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2929.08 2646.35 +10.68 Kuala Lumpur 1620.31 1530.73 +5.85 Bangkok 1186.95 1025.32 +15.76 Jakarta 3985.05 3821.99 +4.27 Manila 5263.74 4371.96 +20.40 Ho Chi Minh 408.12 351.55 +16.09 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 189,378,400 263,268,790 Kuala Lumpur 92,179,600 128,076,000 Bangkok 2,705,699 4,184,787 Jakarta 1,771,040,500 2,732,748,300 Manila 65,181 105,466 Ho Chi Minh 31,965 36,872