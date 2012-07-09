BANGKOK, July 9 Southeast Asian stock indexes
fell in light volume on Monday, led down by energy linked stocks
and index heavyweights, as weak job figures in the United States
and cooling inflation in China kept investors on the sidelines.
Singapore's Straits Times Index dropped 1.7 percent,
its biggest one-day drop since June 5, and after eight
consecutive sessions of gains.
The Philippine index also notched its biggest daily
loss in five weeks, falling 1.8 percent and pushing further away
from a record closing high of 5,369.98 set on July 5.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand
Basu)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2929.08 2978.55 -1.66
Kuala Lumpur 1620.31 1620.55 -0.01
Bangkok 1186.95 1200.08 -1.09
Jakarta 3985.05 4055.19 -1.73
Manila 5263.74 5362.68 -1.84
Ho Chi Minh 408.12 415.44 -1.76
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2929.08 2646.35 +10.68
Kuala Lumpur 1620.31 1530.73 +5.85
Bangkok 1186.95 1025.32 +15.76
Jakarta 3985.05 3821.99 +4.27
Manila 5263.74 4371.96 +20.40
Ho Chi Minh 408.12 351.55 +16.09
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 189,378,400 263,268,790
Kuala Lumpur 92,179,600 128,076,000
Bangkok 2,705,699 4,184,787
Jakarta 1,771,040,500 2,732,748,300
Manila 65,181 105,466
Ho Chi Minh 31,965 36,872