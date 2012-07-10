BANGKOK, July 10 Most Southeast Asian stock markets climbed in light volume on Tuesday, with Singapore and Thai stocks advancing more than 1 percent as concerns about euro zone debt problems eased following a bailout for beleaguered Spanish banks. Singapore's Straits Times Index finished up 1.2 percent, regaining some lost ground from Monday. The Thai SET index ended up 1.5 percent, rebounding from the previous two sessions. Malaysia's main index and Jakarta's Composite Index posted modest gains of 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. The Philippine index fell 0.5 percent while the Vietnam stock market was down 0.7 percent. Trading volume in the region was relatively low following fresh data from China that pointed to flagging domestic demand in the world's No. 2 economy. Imports into China rose 6.3 percent in June from a year ago, less than half the projected increase in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Ed Lane) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2964.62 2929.08 +1.21 Kuala Lumpur 1624.29 1620.31 +0.25 Bangkok 1204.42 1186.95 +1.47 Jakarta 4009.68 3985.05 +0.62 Manila 5240.28 5263.74 -0.45 Ho Chi Minh 405.39 408.12 -0.67 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2964.62 2646.35 +12.03 Kuala Lumpur 1624.29 1530.73 +6.11 Bangkok 1204.42 1025.32 +17.47 Jakarta 4009.68 3821.99 +4.91 Manila 5240.28 4371.96 +19.86 Ho Chi Minh 405.39 351.55 +15.32 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 241,841,400 262,039,427 Kuala Lumpur 97,596,600 128,364,743 Bangkok 3,549,026 4,178,810 Jakarta 1,977,116,500 2,723,880,783 Manila 52,959 106,149 Ho Chi Minh 28,741 58,873