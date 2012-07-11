BANGKOK, July 11 Most Southeast Asian stock indexes on Wednesday gained for the second straight day, powered by telecoms stocks, but market turnover was relatively sluggish as doubts remained over the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis. Malaysia's main index advanced 0.32 percent to end at 1,629.45, its record closing high. Singapore's Straits Times Index rose 0.8 percent to 2,989.31, the highest close since May 4 and Thai SET index gained 0.4 percent to finish at a two-month closing high of 1208.67. Telecoms stocks were strong, with Malaysia's Axiata Group Bhd up 3.4 percent and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd 1.8 percent higher. Thai telecoms group Shin Corporation Pcl jumped 4.3 percent amid hopes for its high dividend payouts. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu) For Asian Companies click: For Asia-Pacific News click: For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2989.31 2964.62 +0.83 Kuala Lumpur 1629.45 1624.29 +0.32 Bangkok 1208.67 1204.42 +0.35 Jakarta 4019.13 4009.68 +0.24 Manila 5235.44 5240.28 -0.09 Ho Chi Minh 407.29 405.39 +0.47 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2989.31 2646.35 +12.96 Kuala Lumpur 1629.45 1530.73 +6.45 Bangkok 1208.67 1025.32 +17.88 Jakarta 4019.13 3821.99 +5.16 Manila 5235.44 4371.96 +19.75 Ho Chi Minh 407.28 351.55 +15.85 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 246,356,000 262,340,500 Kuala Lumpur 171,399,900 128,748,550 Bangkok 4,486,031 4,201,189 Jakarta 2,082,285,000 2,733,202,317 Manila 92,634 106,399 Ho Chi Minh 22,765 58,241