BANGKOK, July 11 Most Southeast Asian stock
indexes on Wednesday gained for the second straight day, powered
by telecoms stocks, but market turnover was relatively sluggish
as doubts remained over the euro zone's ability to tackle its
debt crisis.
Malaysia's main index advanced 0.32 percent to end
at 1,629.45, its record closing high. Singapore's Straits Times
Index rose 0.8 percent to 2,989.31, the highest close
since May 4 and Thai SET index gained 0.4 percent to
finish at a two-month closing high of 1208.67.
Telecoms stocks were strong, with Malaysia's Axiata Group
Bhd up 3.4 percent and Singapore Telecommunications
Ltd 1.8 percent higher. Thai telecoms group Shin
Corporation Pcl jumped 4.3 percent amid hopes for
its high dividend payouts.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand
Basu)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2989.31 2964.62 +0.83
Kuala Lumpur 1629.45 1624.29 +0.32
Bangkok 1208.67 1204.42 +0.35
Jakarta 4019.13 4009.68 +0.24
Manila 5235.44 5240.28 -0.09
Ho Chi Minh 407.29 405.39 +0.47
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2989.31 2646.35 +12.96
Kuala Lumpur 1629.45 1530.73 +6.45
Bangkok 1208.67 1025.32 +17.88
Jakarta 4019.13 3821.99 +5.16
Manila 5235.44 4371.96 +19.75
Ho Chi Minh 407.28 351.55 +15.85
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 246,356,000 262,340,500
Kuala Lumpur 171,399,900 128,748,550
Bangkok 4,486,031 4,201,189
Jakarta 2,082,285,000 2,733,202,317
Manila 92,634 106,399
Ho Chi Minh 22,765 58,241