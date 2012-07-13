BANGKOK, July 13 Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Friday amid optimism over China's second-quarter GDP
data, with stronger oil prices lifting commodities and
energy-linked counters such as Golden Agri Resources Ltd
and Bumi Resources Tbk.
Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index ended up
0.8 percent at 2,995.56, edging up 0.6 percent on the week, its
fifth consecutive week of gain.
Thai SET index climbed 1.4 percent on Friday to a
two-month closing high, gaining 0.9 percent this week, its
third. Buying came after a court dismissed petitions against the
government's proposed constitutional changes, easing concerns
about political uncertainty.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)
For Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2995.56 2972.04 +0.79
Kuala Lumpur 1626.38 1625.49 +0.05
Bangkok 1210.29 1193.13 +1.44
Jakarta 4019.67 3984.12 +0.89
Manila 5214.52 5205.19 +0.18
Ho Chi Minh 416.98 408.72 +2.02
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2995.56 2646.35 +13.20
Kuala Lumpur 1626.38 1530.73 +6.25
Bangkok 1210.29 1025.32 +18.04
Jakarta 4019.67 3821.99 +5.17
Manila 5214.52 4371.96 +19.27
Ho Chi Minh 416.98 351.55 +18.61
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 215,932,500 257,312,010
Kuala Lumpur 121,179,300 124,393,253
Bangkok 3,267,159 4,101,900
Jakarta 1,842,171,000 2,697,891,633
Manila 64,937 106,226
Ho Chi Minh 55,746 57,211