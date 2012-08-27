BANGKOK, Aug 27 Shares in Singapore, Malaysia
and Thailand edged lower after a rangebound session and light
trade on Monday, wary of global economic outlook, while
lingering concerns over risks in the banking system further
depressed Vietnamese stocks.
The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index dropped 3.4
percent to 386.19 points, the lowest close since Jan. 30, led
down by financial stocks. It lost 7.8 percent last week but was
still up 9.9 percent this year.
The arrest of Asia Commercial Bank's co-founder
Nguyen Duc Kien on Aug. 20 and then of chief executive Ly Xuan
Hai on Aug. 23 have kept market investors cautious about
spreading financial risks.
Elsewhere, Indonesia Stock Exchange halted trading
on Monday due to technical problems.
The Philippines was shut for a market holiday,
reopening on Tuesday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3044.49 3050.49 -0.20
Kuala Lumpur 1648.13 1648.22 -0.01
Bangkok 1233.73 1237.19 -0.28
Jakarta -- 4145.40 --
Manila -- 5143.35 --
Ho Chi Minh 386.19 399.72 -3.38
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 3044.49 2646.35 +15.04
Kuala Lumpur 1648.13 1530.73 +7.67
Bangkok 1233.73 1025.32 +20.33
Jakarta -- 3821.99 +8.46
Manila -- 4371.96 +17.64
Ho Chi Minh 386.19 351.55 +9.85
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 172,885,600 300,502,223
Kuala Lumpur 77,450,000 130,267,637
Bangkok 3,190,675 4,287,283
Ho Chi Minh 42,326 43,895
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)