BANGKOK, Aug 27 Shares in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand edged lower after a rangebound session and light trade on Monday, wary of global economic outlook, while lingering concerns over risks in the banking system further depressed Vietnamese stocks. The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index dropped 3.4 percent to 386.19 points, the lowest close since Jan. 30, led down by financial stocks. It lost 7.8 percent last week but was still up 9.9 percent this year. The arrest of Asia Commercial Bank's co-founder Nguyen Duc Kien on Aug. 20 and then of chief executive Ly Xuan Hai on Aug. 23 have kept market investors cautious about spreading financial risks. Elsewhere, Indonesia Stock Exchange halted trading on Monday due to technical problems. The Philippines was shut for a market holiday, reopening on Tuesday. For Asian Companies click: For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click: SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3044.49 3050.49 -0.20 Kuala Lumpur 1648.13 1648.22 -0.01 Bangkok 1233.73 1237.19 -0.28 Jakarta -- 4145.40 -- Manila -- 5143.35 -- Ho Chi Minh 386.19 399.72 -3.38 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3044.49 2646.35 +15.04 Kuala Lumpur 1648.13 1530.73 +7.67 Bangkok 1233.73 1025.32 +20.33 Jakarta -- 3821.99 +8.46 Manila -- 4371.96 +17.64 Ho Chi Minh 386.19 351.55 +9.85 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 172,885,600 300,502,223 Kuala Lumpur 77,450,000 130,267,637 Bangkok 3,190,675 4,287,283 Ho Chi Minh 42,326 43,895 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)