Sept 11 Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged
down for a second day on Tuesday with Malaysia falling to a more
than two-month closing low as investors waited for cues from a
U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and a German ruling on the euro
zone's new bailout fund.
Malaysia fell 0.4 percent to its lowest close since
July 4, led by financials with large-cap CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
losing 1.6 percent.
"Investors are still waiting to see what is happening
outside and they are not really keen to rush back to the
market," said Song Seng Wun, an economist at CIMB, based in
Singapore.
The Fed may decide on a third round of bond buying or
quantitative easing (QE3) at its two-day meeting starting on
Wednesday, while Europe faces another testing week as it seeks
to pull itself out from its debt woes.
On Wednesday, Dutch voters will go to the polls and
Germany's constitutional court is set to rule on new powers for
the European Stability Mechanism, the euro zone's new bailout
fund.
Thailand lost 0.2 percent, while Indonesia
and the Philippines eased 0.1 percent each. Vietnam
, the region's smallest bourse, fell 0.6 percent to a
two-week low.
Bucking the trend, Singapore gained 0.3 percent.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3016.40 3008.72 +0.26
Kuala Lumpur 1614.24 1621.04 -0.42
Bangkok 1248.32 1250.93 -0.21
Jakarta 4155.35 4160.66 -0.13
Manila 5186.05 5190.81 -0.09
Ho Chi Minh 386.62 388.88 -0.58
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 3016.40 2646.35 +13.98
Kuala Lumpur 1614.24 1530.73 +5.46
Bangkok 1248.32 1025.32 +21.75
Jakarta 4155.36 3821.99 +8.72
Manila 5186.05 4371.96 +18.62
Ho Chi Minh 386.62 351.55 +9.98
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 297,160,000 293,006,487
Kuala Lumpur 175,248,600 135,810,313
Bangkok 6,814,382 4,392,482
Jakarta 2,399,350,000 4,925,336,350
Manila 65,381 63,195
Ho Chi Minh 35,754 40,006
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)