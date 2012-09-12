Sept 12 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended firmer on Wednesday with Thailand rising to a 16-year high as hopes of a global economic recovery due to a new eurozone bailout fund and a possible quantity easing programme by the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted appetite for the region's risky assets. Thailand, the region's best performer this year with 22.9 percent gain, rose 0.9 percent to its highest close since July 1996. Banking shares led by a 6.3 percent rise in Bank of Ayudhya Pcl helped boost the overall index. Just before the market closed, Germany's top court gave its backing to the euro zone's new 700-billion-euro European Stability Mechanism bailout fund, a key requirement for the European Central Bank's new plan to buy the bonds of struggling euro members. Hopes of the Fed deciding on a third round of bond buying or quantitative easing (QE3) at its two-day meeting starting on Wednesday also boosted sentiment. Indonesia gained 0.5 percent to a four-month closing high, Singapore rose 0.4 percent to its highest close since Aug. 28, the Philippines added 0.4 percent, and Vietnam ended 0.5 percent firmer. Malaysia ended a tad weaker with a 0.03 percent fall as it suffered a foreign outflow of $45.60 million on Wednesday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3029.66 3016.40 +0.44 Kuala Lumpur 1613.78 1614.24 -0.03 Bangkok 1259.96 1248.32 +0.93 Jakarta 4174.10 4155.35 +0.45 Manila 5207.10 5186.05 +0.41 Ho Chi Minh 388.35 386.62 +0.45 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3029.66 2646.35 +14.48 Kuala Lumpur 1613.78 1530.73 +5.43 Bangkok 1259.96 1025.32 +22.88 Jakarta 4174.10 3821.99 +9.21 Manila 5207.10 4371.96 +19.10 Ho Chi Minh 388.35 351.55 +10.47 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 306,116,100 294,095,610 Kuala Lumpur 194,885,700 137,061,087 Bangkok 6,565,178 4,485,810 Jakarta 2,465,259,000 4,948,144,767 Manila 38,719 62,560 Ho Chi Minh 32,623 40,308 ($1 = 3.0890 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)