Sept 14 All Southeast Asian stock markets gained
on strong volumes on Friday, led by commodities, and with
Indonesia hitting a record high and Thailand rising to a 16-year
high as the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive new stimulus to
drive job creation in the U.S. economy helped boost appetite for
risky assets.
Jakarta's Composite Index jumped 2.1 percent to hit a
record high close of 4,256.998 points after hitting an all-time
high of 4,269.049 earlier, with a foreign inflow of 142.78
million. Its previous record high was 4,234.73 hit on May 4.
"The stimulus and stand-by policy on Eurobonds pushed up the
commodity market. Hence, all commodity-related stocks got a
boost. This had a great impact, given Indonesia is rich in
natural resources," said Fadlul Imansyah, equity fund manager at
CIMB Asset Management in Jakarta.
The Federal Reserve launched another aggressive stimulus
programme on Thursday, saying it will buy $40 billion of
mortgage-related debt per month until the outlook for jobs
improves substantially and as long as inflation remains
contained, a day after Germany's top court gave its backing to
the euro zone's new 700-billion-euro European bailout fund.
Energy shares pushed Thailand's SET Composite Index
1.47 percent higher to a new 16-year high, while Malaysia
gained 0.9 percent with $45.47 million net foreign
inflow.
The Philippines, the region's second best performer
after Thailand, gained 1.6 percent to a two-month high, while
Vietnam was 1.9 percent higher and Singapore's benchmark
Straits Times Index ended 1.3 percent stronger at a
one-month high.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3070.42 3030.14 +1.33
Kuala Lumpur 1642.95 1628.40 +0.89
Bangkok 1276.12 1257.69 +1.47
Jakarta 4257.00 4170.64 +2.07
Manila 5322.47 5240.50 +1.56
Ho Chi Minh 398.87 391.36 +1.92
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 3070.42 2646.35 +16.02
Kuala Lumpur 1642.95 1530.73 +7.33
Bangkok 1276.12 1025.32 +24.46
Jakarta 4257.00 3821.99 +11.38
Manila 5322.47 4371.96 +21.74
Ho Chi Minh 398.87 351.55 +13.46
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 600,549,500 289,541,220
Kuala Lumpur 252,363,300 143,404,450
Bangkok 7,224,780 4,666,815
Jakarta 4,271,472,000 5,026,937,900
Manila 46,997 60,181
Ho Chi Minh 37,260 40,870
($1 = 3.0805 Malaysian ringgits)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Additional reporting by Andjarsari
Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)