BANGKOK, Oct 2 Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed higher on Tuesday, with the Thai main index touching its highest in more than 16 years and most others hitting multi-week highs amid selective buying in regional blue chips. However, broad buying interest remained weak and investors were cautious about the global economic outlook. Bangkok's SET index gained for the fourth straight session, e nding up 0.46 percent at 1,305.66, its highest close since May 1996. Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.7 percent at 3,079.14, its highest close since mid-August. Malaysia's main index rose 0.5 percent, extending its gain for a sixth session, to a one-month closing high of 1,651.03. Consumer-related stocks were among the most actively traded across the region, led by an 8 percent gain of Thailand's Big C Supercenter Pcl. Indonesia's Astra International Tbk PT and Malaysia's Axiata Group Bhd both ended up 1.4 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 416.70 414.46 +0.54 Singapore 3079.14 3057.86 +0.70 Kuala Lumpur 1651.03 1643.31 +0.47 Bangkok 1305.66 1299.71 +0.46 Jakarta 4256.84 4236.29 +0.48 Manila 5348.68 5308.52 +0.76 Ho Chi Minh 384.32 386.55 -0.58 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 416.70 346.30 +20.33 Singapore 3079.14 2646.35 +16.35 Kuala Lumpur 1651.03 1530.73 +7.86 Bangkok 1305.66 1025.32 +27.34 Jakarta 4256.84 3821.99 +11.38 Manila 5348.68 4371.96 +22.34 Ho Chi Minh 384.32 351.55 +9.32 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 159,089,500 299,770,973 Kuala Lumpur 121,839,200 148,456,860 Bangkok 6,250,299 5,570,364 Jakarta 3,880,497,000 5,577,563,150 Manila 67,601 66,189 Ho Chi Minh 26,082 43,885 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)