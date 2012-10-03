BANGKOK, Oct 3 Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and
Indonesia edged slightly lower in light to moderate volume on
Wednesday as commodities and energy shares such as Golden
Agri-Resources followed weak oil market amid concerns
about global outlook.
Singapore-listed commodities firm Golden Agri-Resources
fell 3.1 percent, dragging down the benchmark Straits Times
Index that ended the day 0.06 percent lower. The index
hovered around a near two-week high of 3,082.24 at one point.
After a choppy session, Bangkok's SET index ended up
0.1 percent, retreating from a 16-year intraday high of
1,311.67, weighed down by a 0.6 percent loss of top energy firm
PTT.
Malaysian bourse said foreign investors bought shares worth
70 million ringgit ($22.94 million) while retail and domestic
institutions were net sellers.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 415.32 416.80 -0.36
Singapore 3077.14 3079.14 -0.06
Kuala Lumpur 1649.75 1651.03 -0.08
Bangkok 1307.55 1305.66 +0.14
Jakarta 4251.51 4256.84 -0.13
Manila 5375.52 5348.68 +0.50
Ho Chi Minh 385.37 384.32 +0.27
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 415.32 346.30 +19.93
Singapore 3077.14 2646.35 +16.28
Kuala Lumpur 1649.75 1530.73 +7.78
Bangkok 1307.55 1025.32 +27.53
Jakarta 4251.51 3821.99 +11.24
Manila 5375.52 4371.96 +22.95
Ho Chi Minh 385.37 351.55 +9.62
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 316,494,100 297,743,957
Kuala Lumpur 160,155,500 149,265,273
Bangkok 8,253,963 5,637,916
Jakarta 4,031,735,000 5,621,819,400
Manila 148,164 66,751
Ho Chi Minh 36,721 43,371
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)