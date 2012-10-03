BANGKOK, Oct 3 Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia edged slightly lower in light to moderate volume on Wednesday as commodities and energy shares such as Golden Agri-Resources followed weak oil market amid concerns about global outlook. Singapore-listed commodities firm Golden Agri-Resources fell 3.1 percent, dragging down the benchmark Straits Times Index that ended the day 0.06 percent lower. The index hovered around a near two-week high of 3,082.24 at one point. After a choppy session, Bangkok's SET index ended up 0.1 percent, retreating from a 16-year intraday high of 1,311.67, weighed down by a 0.6 percent loss of top energy firm PTT. Malaysian bourse said foreign investors bought shares worth 70 million ringgit ($22.94 million) while retail and domestic institutions were net sellers. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 415.32 416.80 -0.36 Singapore 3077.14 3079.14 -0.06 Kuala Lumpur 1649.75 1651.03 -0.08 Bangkok 1307.55 1305.66 +0.14 Jakarta 4251.51 4256.84 -0.13 Manila 5375.52 5348.68 +0.50 Ho Chi Minh 385.37 384.32 +0.27 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 415.32 346.30 +19.93 Singapore 3077.14 2646.35 +16.28 Kuala Lumpur 1649.75 1530.73 +7.78 Bangkok 1307.55 1025.32 +27.53 Jakarta 4251.51 3821.99 +11.24 Manila 5375.52 4371.96 +22.95 Ho Chi Minh 385.37 351.55 +9.62 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 316,494,100 297,743,957 Kuala Lumpur 160,155,500 149,265,273 Bangkok 8,253,963 5,637,916 Jakarta 4,031,735,000 5,621,819,400 Manila 148,164 66,751 Ho Chi Minh 36,721 43,371 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)