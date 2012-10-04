BANGKOK, Oct 4 Most Southeast Asian stock markets gained on Thursday, with the Philippine main index posting its second straight record closing high in strong volumes as optimism about domestic growth boosted consumer-related stocks such as SM Investments Corp. The Philippine Stock Exchange index finished at 5,443.74, surpassing Wednesday's record close of 5,375.52. SM Investment jumped 6 percent, with stock turnover 3.13 times of its monthly average. Stocks in Malaysia and Indonesia also hit their all-time highs amid broad-based buying interest in the region as better U.S. economic data eased fears over global growth and lifted global equities. Among the actively traded stocks, Malaysia's palm planter Sime Darby rose 2.9 percent while Indonesia's main vehicle distributor and biggest listed company Astra International jumped 4.7 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 417.94 415.14 +0.67 Singapore 3086.64 3077.14 +0.31 Kuala Lumpur 1661.47 1649.75 +0.71 Bangkok 1306.63 1307.55 -0.07 Jakarta 4271.46 4251.51 +0.47 Manila 5443.74 5375.52 +1.27 Ho Chi Minh 384.51 385.37 -0.22 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 417.94 346.30 +20.69 Singapore 3086.64 2646.35 +16.64 Kuala Lumpur 1661.47 1530.73 +8.54 Bangkok 1306.63 1025.32 +27.44 Jakarta 4271.46 3821.99 +11.76 Manila 5443.74 4371.96 +24.51 Ho Chi Minh 384.51 351.55 +9.38 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 243,248,200 300,144,670 Kuala Lumpur 154,244,500 151,012,600 Bangkok 8,399,275 5,752,241 Jakarta 2,817,032,500 5,651,454,167 Manila 173,583 69,370 Ho Chi Minh 25,984 42,260 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)