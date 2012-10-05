BANGKOK, Oct 5 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets gained on Friday, with Indonesia hitting an all-time
closing high for a second day and Singapore ending at a
two-month high, led by commodities-related stocks such as Golden
Agri-Resources.
Jakarta's Composite Index was up 0.93 percent at
4,311.31, topping Thursday's record close of 4,271.46.
Singapore's Straits Times Index rose for a second
session to end at 3,107.87, the highest close since Aug. 3.
Palm oil companies were among actively traded, with
Singapore's Golden Agri-Resources Ltd rising 2.4
percent and Indonesia's London Sumatra gaining 2.2
percent.
In Bangkok, shares in top refiner Thai Oil edged up
0.4 percent due to higher gross refinery margin, and the
benchmark SET index was 0.36 percent higher at 1311.35,
a new 16-year closing high.
Stocks in Malaysia and the Philippines ended
slightly lower on Friday, retreating from Thursday's closing
highs. The Philippine main index was up 1.75 percent on the
week, becoming Southeast Asia's best performer.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 418.92 417.94 +0.23
Singapore 3107.87 3086.64 +0.69
Kuala Lumpur 1660.23 1661.47 -0.07
Bangkok 1311.35 1306.63 +0.36
Jakarta 4311.31 4271.46 +0.93
Manila 5439.84 5443.74 -0.07
Ho Chi Minh 388.16 384.51 +0.95
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 418.92 346.30 +20.97
Singapore 3107.87 2646.35 +17.44
Kuala Lumpur 1660.23 1530.73 +8.46
Bangkok 1311.35 1025.32 +27.90
Jakarta 4311.31 3821.99 +12.80
Manila 5439.84 4371.96 +24.43
Ho Chi Minh 388.16 351.55 +10.41
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 264,140,100 296,599,370
Kuala Lumpur 126,312,100 151,300,290
Bangkok 6,892,140 5,891,178
Jakarta 2,884,905,500 5,664,326,317
Manila 341,181 72,994
Ho Chi Minh 27,644 40,654
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob)