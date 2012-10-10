BANGKOK, Oct 10 Singapore shares fell to a near one-month low while most other Southeast Asian stocks also ended lower on Wednesday as flagging global economic growth triggered selling in blue-chip stocks, including Keppel Corp and Bank Rakyat. Singapore's Straits Times Index, which traded in the negative territory through the day, finished down 1.1 percent at the lowest close since Sept. 13. Oil rig builder Keppel Corp led among battered large-cap stocks, sliding 1.4 percent. Thai benchmark SET index ended down 0.2 percent, erasing earlier gains. Jakarta's Composite Index were nearly unchanged at the close, after falling almost 1 percent earlier in the day. Malaysian shares eased 0.24 percent to the lowest close in one week, with foreign investors selling shares worth 70 million ringgit ($22.80 million) while local institutions led net buyers, stock exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 414.45 415.82 -0.33 Singapore 3033.81 3065.91 -1.81 Kuala Lumpur 1659.40 1663.32 -0.24 Bangkok 1289.35 1292.48 -0.24 Jakarta 4280.01 4280.25 -0.01 Manila 5369.60 5394.90 -0.47 Ho Chi Minh 394.66 393.67 +0.25 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 414.45 346.30 +19.68 Singapore 3033.81 2646.35 +14.64 Kuala Lumpur 1659.40 1530.73 +8.41 Bangkok 1289.35 1025.32 +25.75 Jakarta 4280.01 3821.99 +11.98 Manila 5369.60 4371.96 +22.82 Ho Chi Minh 394.66 351.55 +12.26 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 255,561,800 299,758,667 Kuala Lumpur 135,655,700 153,281,307 Bangkok 8,046,235 6,432,825 Jakarta 3,160,528,000 3,472,382,633 Manila 141,028 83,270 Ho Chi Minh 37,967 38,194 ($1 = 3.0705 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)