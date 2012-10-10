BANGKOK, Oct 10 Singapore shares fell to a near
one-month low while most other Southeast Asian stocks also ended
lower on Wednesday as flagging global economic growth triggered
selling in blue-chip stocks, including Keppel Corp and
Bank Rakyat.
Singapore's Straits Times Index, which traded in
the negative territory through the day, finished down 1.1
percent at the lowest close since Sept. 13. Oil rig builder
Keppel Corp led among battered large-cap stocks, sliding 1.4
percent.
Thai benchmark SET index ended down 0.2 percent,
erasing earlier gains. Jakarta's Composite Index were
nearly unchanged at the close, after falling almost 1 percent
earlier in the day.
Malaysian shares eased 0.24 percent to the lowest close in
one week, with foreign investors selling shares worth 70 million
ringgit ($22.80 million) while local institutions led net
buyers, stock exchange data showed.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 414.45 415.82 -0.33
Singapore 3033.81 3065.91 -1.81
Kuala Lumpur 1659.40 1663.32 -0.24
Bangkok 1289.35 1292.48 -0.24
Jakarta 4280.01 4280.25 -0.01
Manila 5369.60 5394.90 -0.47
Ho Chi Minh 394.66 393.67 +0.25
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 414.45 346.30 +19.68
Singapore 3033.81 2646.35 +14.64
Kuala Lumpur 1659.40 1530.73 +8.41
Bangkok 1289.35 1025.32 +25.75
Jakarta 4280.01 3821.99 +11.98
Manila 5369.60 4371.96 +22.82
Ho Chi Minh 394.66 351.55 +12.26
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 255,561,800 299,758,667
Kuala Lumpur 135,655,700 153,281,307
Bangkok 8,046,235 6,432,825
Jakarta 3,160,528,000 3,472,382,633
Manila 141,028 83,270
Ho Chi Minh 37,967 38,194
($1 = 3.0705 Malaysian ringgits)
