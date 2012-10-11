BANGKOK, Oct 11 Stocks in Malaysia, the
Philippines and Vietnam slipped in light trade on Thursday, led
by blue-chip stocks such as Axiata Group Bhd and SM
Investments Corp, as investors, wary of weak global
economy, trimmed risks.
Singapore recouped earlier losses, helped by late buying in
beaten-down large caps, with the benchmark Straits Times Index
ending down 0.04 percent, sliding to a one-month low at
one point after three straight sessions of declines.
Among actively traded, DBS Group Holdings edged up
0.2 percent after falling 2.4 percent in the last three
sessions. Some bargain hunting emerged amid expectations of good
quarterly results by Southeast Asian companies.
In Bangkok, energy shares outperformed thanks to strong
third quarter (July-September) earnings forecasts, with energy
explorer PTT Exploration and Production Pcl up 1.3
percent while the broader SET index up 0.4 percent.
Morgan Stanley expects upbeat third-quarter earnings across
Southeast Asian markets. The brokerage expects MSCI Thailand
to see the strongest year-on-year earnings
growth at 34.6 percent, driven mostly by energy and financial
companies, followed by Malaysia at 19.3 percent.
Concerns about high valuations have weighed on the region,
with investors hunting risk shifting to markets that are exposed
to global growth, encouraged by central banks pumping in
liquidity.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 415.06 414.45 +0.15
Singapore 3032.66 3033.81 -0.04
Kuala Lumpur 1655.47 1659.40 -0.24
Bangkok 1294.90 1289.35 +0.43
Jakarta 4284.96 4280.01 +0.12
Manila 5353.47 5369.60 -0.30
Ho Chi Minh 394.19 394.66 -0.12
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 415.06 346.30 +19.86
Singapore 3032.66 2646.35 +14.60
Kuala Lumpur 1655.47 1530.73 +8.15
Bangkok 1294.90 1025.32 +26.29
Jakarta 4284.96 3821.99 +12.11
Manila 5353.47 4371.96 +22.45
Ho Chi Minh 394.19 351.55 +12.13
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 227,017,600 301,545,727
Kuala Lumpur 96,375,400 155,221,497
Bangkok 8,374,926 6,579,991
Jakarta 4,455,219,500 3,475,537,500
Manila 82,428 86,466
Ho Chi Minh 45,279 38,085
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)