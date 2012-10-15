BANGKOK, Oct 15 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets edged slightly higher in light trade on Monday, with
selective buying in large-caps such as Petronas Chemicals
and Bank Rakyat helping recoup losses in
Malaysia and Indonesia.
Malaysia's main index finished up 0.07 percent at
1,654.44, coming off a near two-week low of 1,649.15. Local
institutions bought shares worth 77.54 million ringgit ($25.34
million) while foreign investors sold 75.9 million ringgit
($24.81 million), stock exchange data showed.
Jakarta's Composite Index ended 0.05 percent higher.
Bank Rakyat, among the actively traded stocks, gained 2 percent
after Fitch Ratings affirmed its rating of the state-owned bank.
In Bangkok, telecoms shares rebounded from the morning's
lows, outperforming the broader SET index, with
second-ranked Total Access Communication up 1.4
percent after a court dismissed a petition seeking to halt an
auction of third-generation licences scheduled for Oct. 16.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 416.79 417.30 -0.12
Singapore 3043.05 3041.75 +0.04
Kuala Lumpur 1654.44 1653.36 +0.07
Bangkok 1290.56 1296.98 -0.49
Jakarta 4313.52 4311.39 +0.05
Manila 5383.22 5369.72 +0.25
Ho Chi Minh 391.56 392.54 -0.25
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 416.79 346.30 +20.36
Singapore 3043.05 2646.35 +14.99
Kuala Lumpur 1654.44 1530.73 +8.08
Bangkok 1290.56 1025.32 +25.87
Jakarta 4313.52 3821.99 +12.86
Manila 5383.22 4371.96 +23.13
Ho Chi Minh 391.56 351.55 +11.38
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 222,366,600 298,971,527
Kuala Lumpur 80,400,700 156,097,273
Bangkok 7,155,035 6,874,604
Jakarta 4,123,652,000 3,615,635,967
Manila 69,906 87,835
Ho Chi Minh 36,036 38,752
($1 = 3.0595 ringgit)
