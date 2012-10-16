BANGKOK, Oct 16 Southeast Asian stock markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday as steadier global stock markets bolstered bargain hunting in recently battered blue chips such as Indonesia's Astra International Tbk and Philippines' PLDT. Jakarta's Composite Index edged up 0.36 percent at 4,329.07, its all-time closing high. The biggest listed company Astra International rose 2.6 percent, halting a four-day fall. The Philippine main index gained 0.31 percent to 5,399.94, the highest close in more than one week. Manila's biggest firm by value Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co rose 0.7 percent after Monday's 1 percent drop. The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index climbed nearly 2 percent to a one-month closing high of 399.22, with market sentiment lifted after Vietnam's ruling Communist Party promised economic reforms. Investors preferred blue chips that are due to release good earnings in the coming reporting season, brokers said. In Bangkok, state run Krung Thai Bank Pcl rose 2.2 percent, outperforming the SET index which fell 0.2 percent. Broker Phillip Securities said it expects Krung Thai Bank to post a July-September net profit of 7.26 billion baht ($236.67 million) versus last year's 5.5 billion baht. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 418.89 416.89 +0.48 Singapore 3046.81 3043.05 +0.12 Kuala Lumpur 1653.52 1654.44 -0.06 Bangkok 1287.49 1290.56 -0.24 Jakarta 4329.07 4313.52 +0.36 Manila 5399.94 5383.22 +0.31 Ho Chi Minh 399.22 391.56 +1.96 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 418.89 346.30 +20.96 Singapore 3046.81 2646.35 +15.13 Kuala Lumpur 1653.52 1530.73 +8.02 Bangkok 1287.49 1025.32 +25.57 Jakarta 4329.07 3821.99 +13.27 Manila 5399.94 4371.96 +23.51 Ho Chi Minh 399.22 351.55 +13.56 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 228,798,700 301,812,927 Kuala Lumpur 120,089,300 153,048,027 Bangkok 8,400,252 6,997,284 Jakarta 3,316,588,500 3,663,355,233 Manila 106,589 88,949 Ho Chi Minh 41,177 38,842 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)