BANGKOK, Oct 17 Philippine stocks finished at the highest close in more than a week on Wednesday amid buying in large-caps such as conglomerate SM Investments Corp while Thai stocks ended at over one-week closing high as telecoms rallied after winning 3G bids. After a choppy session, the Philippine index rose 0.7 percent to the highest close since Oct. 5 while Bangkok's SET index gained 1.1 percent to the highest close since Oct. 8, led by a 4.6 percent gain in telecoms company Advanced Info Service Pcl. Broad market sentiment lifted after a surprise rate cut from the Bank of Thailand. Asia Plus Securities analyst Therdsak Taveeteeratham said low rate environment lifted sentiment for property shares, with the biggest Land & Houses Pcl up 3.5 percent. Among weak spots, Singapore's Straits Times Index slipped 0.04 percent, erasing early gains, while the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN index fell 0.6 percent after Tuesday's 1.96 percent gain. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 421.40 418.93 +0.58 Singapore 3045.67 3046.81 -0.04 Kuala Lumpur 1660.67 1653.52 +0.43 Bangkok 1301.28 1287.49 +1.07 Jakarta 4337.52 4329.07 +0.20 Manila 5438.38 5399.94 +0.71 Ho Chi Minh 397.02 399.22 -0.55 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 421.40 346.30 +21.69 Singapore 3045.67 2646.35 +15.09 Kuala Lumpur 1660.67 1530.73 +8.49 Bangkok 1301.28 1025.32 +26.91 Jakarta 4337.52 3821.99 +13.49 Manila 5438.38 4371.96 +24.39 Ho Chi Minh 397.02 351.55 +12.93 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 286,875,100 305,402,493 Kuala Lumpur 197,970,400 151,744,763 Bangkok 8,935,516 7,145,207 Jakarta 4,461,897,000 3,660,226,750 Manila 131,389 91,257 Ho Chi Minh 59,128 39,226 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)