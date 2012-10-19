BANGKOK, Oct 19 Southeast Asian stock markets ended weaker to flat on Friday as investors cashed in on earlier gains in regional large caps and banks amid global market weakness, while Thailand was led down by telecom shares such as Advanced Info Service. Jakarta's Composite Index ended down 0.6 percent at 4,331.25, coming off an all-time closing high of 4,356.96 set on Thursday. It still rose 0.6 percent on the week, in line with modest gains in other markets of the region. Malaysia's main index edged up 0.06 percent at 1,666.35, topping Thursday's record close of 1,665.42. In Bangkok, profit-taking hit telecoms stocks, with market leader Advanced Info Service off 0.5 percent. Total Access Communication, the No. 2 telecoms company, fell 0.8 percent and its Singapore-listed shares dropped 2.4 percent. The auction for the radio frequencies required for the long overdue introduction of faster third-generation (3G) mobile services this week removed a key overhang on Thailand's telecoms sector, boosting telecoms stocks and lifting the SET index above the 1,300-mark. Banking shares were in focus this week amid their quarterly earnings announcement. Bangkok Bank, Thailand's biggest, fell 1.3 percent before it reported a weaker-than-expected third-quarter net profit after market close. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 418.13 421.35 -0.76 Singapore 3048.92 3060.36 -0.37 Kuala Lumpur 1666.35 1665.42 +0.06 Bangkok 1307.71 1311.21 -0.27 Jakarta 4331.25 4356.96 -0.59 Manila 5432.36 5435.94 -0.07 Ho Chi Minh 398.23 398.51 -0.07 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 418.13 346.30 +20.74 Singapore 3048.92 2646.35 +15.21 Kuala Lumpur 1666.35 1530.73 +8.86 Bangkok 1307.71 1025.32 +27.54 Jakarta 4331.25 3821.99 +13.32 Manila 5432.36 4371.96 +24.25 Ho Chi Minh 398.23 351.55 +13.28 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 187,815,500 308,553,207 Kuala Lumpur 130,062,800 153,774,567 Bangkok 5,767,168 7,397,255 Jakarta 3,713,748,500 3,742,675,833 Manila 54,122 94,247 Ho Chi Minh 52,595 39,725 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)