Oct 23 Most of the Southeast Asian stocks edged up on Tuesday in thin trading volume as investors cautiously bought risky assets ahead of quarterly earning release with Indonesia and Malaysia seeing mild foreign outflows. Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam edged up 0.2 percent each, while the Philippines closed 0.1 percent firmer. Investors were on the sidelines to see the performance of the listed firms in the September quarter amid global slowdown concerns, analysts said. Malaysia saw an outflow of 5.02 million, while Jakarta which fell 0.3 percent, witnessed $12.95 million net foreign selling on Tuesday. Thailand stock market was closed for a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index 417.33 417.67 -0.08 Singapore 3050.93 3045.67 +0.17 Kuala Lumpur 1664.90 1661.95 +0.18 Jakarta 4330.15 4341.37 -0.26 Manila 5432.32 5424.79 +0.14 Ho Chi Minh 397.71 397.00 +0.18 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 417.33 346.30 +20.51 Singapore 3050.93 2646.35 +15.29 Kuala Lumpur 1664.90 1530.73 +8.77 Jakarta 4330.15 3821.99 +13.30 Manila 5432.32 4371.96 +24.25 Ho Chi Minh 397.71 351.55 +13.13 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 219,270,300 292,244,293 Kuala Lumpur 113,400,400 149,641,037 Jakarta 3,510,995,500 3,801,584,050 Manila 44,612 90,947 Ho Chi Minh 35,300 40,268 ($1 = 3.0520 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)