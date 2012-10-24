BANGKOK, Oct 24 Thai stocks posted their biggest daily loss in three months on Wednesday after quarterly earnings so far failed to boost further buying interest while Malaysia and Indonesia pared early losses as investors picked large caps. Bangkok's SET index finished down 1.2 percent at a one-week closing low of 1,295, breaking below a key chart support at 1,300. Top lender Bangkok Bank dropped 3.3 percent to a near five-month low of 178 baht, extending last week's losses after its third-quarter results missed expectations. "The market was a bit over priced. Earnings performances so far were not so positive and investors were wary of chasing up the price increases," said Pichai Lertsupongkij, head of investment advisory services at broker Thanachart Securities. Jakarta's Composite Index reversed its early losses to edge up 0.12 percent while Malaysia's benchmark stock index rebounded from an earlier drop to end 0.19 percent up at an all-time closing high of 1,667.99. Market heavyweights led the pack, with Astra International up 1.3 percent after three sessions of losses, while financial firm CIMB Group Holdings rose for a second session, adding 0.7 percent. For graphics of Asian markets: Asian markets performance: link.reuters.com/fyj53t Asian markets valuations: link.reuters.com/zuj53t For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 415.67 416.96 -0.31 Singapore 3044.73 3050.93 -0.20 Kuala Lumpur 1667.99 1664.90 +0.19 Bangkok 1295.00 1310.42 -1.18 Jakarta 4335.37 4330.14 +0.12 Manila 5398.69 5432.32 -0.62 Ho Chi Minh 395.45 397.71 -0.57 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 415.67 346.30 +20.03 Singapore 3044.73 2646.35 +15.05 Kuala Lumpur 1667.99 1530.73 +8.97 Bangkok 1295.00 1025.32 +26.30 Jakarta 4335.37 3821.99 +13.43 Manila 5398.69 4371.96 +23.48 Ho Chi Minh 395.45 351.55 +12.49 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 214,296,200 289,647,970 Kuala Lumpur 137,123,600 148,946,297 Bangkok 7,871,381 7,249,900 Jakarta 3,156,474,500 3,838,638,900 Manila 52,215 90,255 Ho Chi Minh 34,212 40,253 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob)