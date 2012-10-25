BANGKOK, Oct 25 Most Southeast Asian stock
indexes eked out small gains on Thursday amid buying in large
caps with low valuations, with Malaysia paring losses to end at
an all-time high as investors built up positions in stocks with
favourable earnings results.
The region saw light trading volume ahead of market
holidays, with Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the
Philippines closed on Friday, reopening on Monday.
Malaysia's main index ended up 0.23 percent at
1,671.89, topping Wednesday's all-time closing high of 1,667.99
and leaving gains for the week at 0.3 percent, outperforming its
peers in the region.
Number three lender Public Bank rose for a seventh session,
climbing 2.7 percent to a record close of 15.4 ringgit. Last
week, Public Bank reported a rise in third quarter net profit to
983 million ringgit.
Singapore's key Straits Times Index was up 0.4
percent. It was up 0.28 percent on the week.
Among the bright spots, Thailand's coal miner Banpu
rose 1.3 percent and Indonesia's coal miner Adaro
Energy was up 0.7 percent after Citi Research said it
favoured the stocks due to compelling valuations and expected
coal prices to recover modestly in 2013.
Bangkok SET's index inched up 0.18 percent, losing
1.1 percent so far in the week. Investors sold banking shares,
with the biggest Bangkok Bank off 1.1 percent to near
five month lows after its weaker-than-expected quarterly
results.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 418.49 415.55 +0.71
Singapore 3057.51 3044.73 +0.42
Kuala Lumpur 1671.89 1667.99 +0.23
Bangkok 1297.39 1295.00 +0.18
Jakarta 4339.15 4335.37 +0.09
Manila 5405.16 5398.69 +0.12
Ho Chi Minh 389.92 395.45 -1.40
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 418.49 346.30 +20.85
Singapore 3057.51 2646.35 +15.54
Kuala Lumpur 1671.89 1530.73 +9.22
Bangkok 1297.39 1025.32 +26.54
Jakarta 4339.15 3821.99 +13.53
Manila 5405.16 4371.96 +23.63
Ho Chi Minh 389.92 351.55 +10.91
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 144,484,700 286,587,307
Kuala Lumpur 94,569,400 147,675,463
Bangkok 5,340,924 7,284,585
Jakarta 4,478,995,000 3,861,679,417
Manila 86,808 90,705
Ho Chi Minh 43,001 40,306
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)