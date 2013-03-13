BANGKOK, March 13 Southeast Asian stock markets ended mostly lower on Wednesday as weaknesses in Asia weighed on appetite for risk assets, with losses in large-caps and financials pulling Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia down to their lowest close in nearly a week. Singapore' Straits Times Index was down 0.4 percent at 3288.52, paring gains from the past two sessions. Jakarta's Composite Index (JCI) slid 0.4 percent to 4,835.44, playing catch-up with regional losses, after being shut on Tuesday. CIMB strategists maintained an 'overweight' rating on Indonesia and kept its JCI index target at 5,100, reflecting its earnings upgrades of listed firms. "An upward earnings revision for the second month in a row in February by 1 percent was rewarded with an impressive 8 percent gain in the JCI during the month," they wrote in a report dated March 12. "We stay overweight for now, betting on further earnings upside. Our March picks center mainly on mid- and small-cap growth and value stocks in property and banking," it said. Shares in PT Bank Mandiri Persero Tbk, among CIMB's top picks in March, eased 0.5 percent to 9,900 rupiah. The stock hit a record close of 10,050 rupiah on Feb. 28. Kuala Lumpur's Composite Index, Asia's worst performer this year, fell 0.6 percent to 1,646.22. Among losers, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd shed nearly 2 percent. In Singapore, Keppel Corp Ltd was down 1.1 percent after the world's largest builder of offshore oil rigs lost a deal worth $1.2 billion. After a rangebound session, the Thai index ended up 0.13 percent at 1,578.70, a new 19-year closing high. The Philippine index was down 0.15 percent at 6,776.56 while Vietnam fell for a second day, down 0.5 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 444.54 445.72 -0.27 Singapore 3288.52 3303.02 -0.44 Kuala Lumpur 1646.22 1656.54 -0.62 Bangkok 1578.70 1576.68 +0.13 Jakarta 4835.44 4854.31 -0.39 Manila 6776.56 6786.42 -0.15 Ho Chi Minh 473.18 475.34 -0.45 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 444.54 424.10 +4.82 Singapore 3288.52 3167.08 +3.83 Kuala Lumpur 1646.22 1688.95 -2.53 Bangkok 1578.70 1391.93 +13.35 Jakarta 4835.44 4316.69 +12.02 Manila 6776.56 5812.73 +16.58 Ho Chi Minh 473.18 413.73 +14.37 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 298,089,000 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 153,960,800 153,302,567 Bangkok 16,728,850 14,530,918 Jakarta 5,238,248,000 5,793,667,250 Manila 65,572 136,046 Ho Chi Minh 50,256 70,499