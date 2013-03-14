BANGKOK, March 14 Southeast Asian stock markets mostly ended weak on Thursday as some worries about the euro zone weighed on broader Asia, with overbought Indonesia falling to its lowest in more than a week and the Philippines sliding as its central bank kept the benchmark rate intact. Jakarta's Composite Index ended down 1 percent at 4,786.37, extending losses for a third session after setting a record close of 4,874.49 on March 8. Its 14-day relative strength index had stayed higher than an overbought mark of 70 and above since mid-Feb and ended at 72.27 on Thursday, higher than most of its peers. The market noted $2.1 billion in foreign inflows year-to-date, topping $1.64 billion in inflows in full year 2012, when it relatively underperformed others in Southeast Asia. The Philippines' main index was down 1.2 percent, its fourth straight session of loss, ending at 6,694.71, the lowest close since March 4. Its central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady at a record low of 3.5 percent as expected. Bucking the trend, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index was up 0.3 percent after two sessions of losses. The Thai index pared early losses to end up 0.5 percent at 1,586.79, its highest close since January 1994. Last month, CLSA upgraded its end-2013 target for the benchmark index to 1,650, partly reflecting higher confidence that Thailand's infrastructure investment will materialise. The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.3 percent while the MSCI index of Southeast Asia was down 0.4 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 444.18 444.60 -0.10 Singapore 3279.50 3288.52 -0.27 Kuala Lumpur 1640.74 1646.22 -0.33 Bangkok 1586.79 1578.70 +0.51 Jakarta 4786.37 4835.44 -1.01 Manila 6694.71 6776.56 -1.21 Ho Chi Minh 474.60 473.18 +0.30 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 444.18 424.10 +4.73 Singapore 3279.50 3167.08 +3.55 Kuala Lumpur 1640.74 1688.95 -2.85 Bangkok 1586.79 1391.93 +14.00 Jakarta 4786.37 4316.69 +10.88 Manila 6694.71 5812.73 +15.17 Ho Chi Minh 474.60 413.73 +14.71 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 236,087,800 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 153,021,800 153,019,577 Bangkok 13,969,450 14,686,265 Jakarta 6,099,307,500 5,852,358,850 Manila 108,738 131,139 Ho Chi Minh 46,721 70,486