March 20 Main Southeast Asian stocks ended
weaker on Wednesday, led by Thailand on fears that the financial
crisis in Cyprus could spread to other European countries after
a bailout plan for the island nation fell into disarray.
However, losses were capped by late buying on hopes Cyprus
might avert a financial meltdown as its leaders held talks to
prevent a crisis after the country's parliament rejected the
terms of the European Union bailout.,
Thailand fell for a third straight session, losing
1.6 percent to hit its lowest since March 4. It has fallen 3.4
percent in the week. Banks lead the fall with a 4.2 percent drop
in Kasikornbank PCL and 3.3 percent loss in Siam
Commercial Bank PCL.
The Philippines lost 0.1 percent, led by holding
firms to a near seven-week low, falling for an eighth straight
session. It has lost 6.5 percent since hitting an all-time high
of 6,867.10 on March 11.
Singapore lost 0.6 percent to a two-week low, led
by a 2.3 percent fall in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.
However, Malaysia gained 0.4 percent, while Vietnam
jumped 1.4 percent to a one-month high on rate cut hopes
and credit growth.
Indonesia edged up 0.2 percent to a one-week high.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 440.90 441.16 -0.06
Singapore 3248.40 3269.13 -0.63
Kuala Lumpur 1631.54 1625.46 +0.37
Bangkok 1543.67 1568.25 -1.57
Jakarta 4831.50 4822.63 +0.18
Manila 6419.62 6426.25 -0.10
Ho Chi Minh 487.04 480.48 +1.37
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 440.90 424.10 +3.96
Singapore 3248.40 3167.08 +2.57
Kuala Lumpur 1631.54 1688.95 -3.40
Bangkok 1543.67 1391.93 +10.90
Jakarta 4831.50 4316.69 +11.93
Manila 6419.62 5812.73 +10.44
Ho Chi Minh 487.04 413.73 +17.72
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.