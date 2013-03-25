BANGKOK, March 25 Thai stocks rose 3 percent on
Monday as Southeast Asia stock markets followed gains in larger
regional markets after Cyprus and the European Union agreed on a
plan to tackle the island's financial crisis.
Most markets in the region had slipped into negative
territory last week due to the Cyprus crisis. Large-cap stocks,
which were under heavy selling pressure last week, broadly
rebounded on Monday.
Bangkok's SET index closed at 1,523.95, paring most
of Friday 3.3 percent drop, led by a 2.8 percent gain in banking
shares after Friday's 2.5 percent loss.
"We believe the current sell-off is a great buying
opportunity for blue chips as investors are likely to focus more
on fundamentals after this," CIMB Securities (Thailand) said in
a research note.
The Philippines climbed 1.21 percent to 6,597.59,
Indonesia rose 1.2 percent to 4,777.90 while Malaysia
gained 1 percent to 1,643.89 as foreign investors bought
shares worth 326 million ringgit ($105 million), stock exchange
data showed.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 445.64 438.74 +1.57
Singapore 3267.48 3258.57 +0.27
Kuala Lumpur 1643.89 1626.89 +1.04
Bangkok 1523.95 1478.97 +3.04
Jakarta 4777.90 4723.16 +1.16
Manila 6597.59 6518.71 +1.21
Ho Chi Minh 493.57 489.99 +0.73
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 445.64 424.10 +5.08
Singapore 3267.48 3167.08 +3.17
Kuala Lumpur 1643.89 1688.95 -2.67
Bangkok 1523.95 1391.93 +9.48
Jakarta 4777.90 4316.69 +10.68
Manila 6597.59 5812.73 +13.50
Ho Chi Minh 493.57 413.73 +19.30
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 183,359,200 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 165,016,900 155,803,860
Bangkok 14,988,663 17,664,072
Jakarta 4,898,754,500 6,189,525,333
Manila 94,141 130,278
Ho Chi Minh 38,339 63,729