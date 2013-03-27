BANGKOK, March 27 The main Philippine index
scaled a record high on Wednesday after Fitch Ratings upgraded
the country's sovereign rating to investment grade and the
Indonesian index closed at an all-time high after the
appointment of a new central bank governor.
Other Southeast Asian stock markets crawled higher, joining
those in broader Asia, comforted by positive U.S. data.
Philippines was an outperformer on the day, ending up
2.7 percent at 6,847.47, as investors increased positions in
large caps after the country won an investment grade credit
rating for the first time.
"It's something that was already expected by the stock
market but I think investors will welcome it and that will push
the main index to 7,000 possibly next week," said Jose Vistan,
head of research at AB Capital Securities.
Shares in SM Investments Corp, the biggest company
by market value, jumped 5.3 percent while Philippine Long
Distance Telephone Co., the second biggest, climbed 4.2
percent.
Vistan expects the market to rally further despite concerns
over its high valuation. It traded at 20.77 times the
price-to-earnings multiple, higher than regional peers,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The Philippine stock market will be closed on Thursday and
Friday for the Easter holidays. Trading will resume on Monday.
Jakarta's Composite Index, the second best performer
on the day, ended 1.8 percent higher at 4928.10, surpassing its
previous record close of 4,874.49 set on March 8.
Investors bought large caps such as Bank Mandiri
which gained 4.2 percent after parliament approved Finance
Minister Agus Martowardojo's proposed switch to become the next
head of the central bank.
The Thai SET index rose 1.1 percent to a 1-week high
of 1,560.87 as investors bought shares in companies expected to
report strong quarterly results but some small and mid-cap
stocks were hit by a tightening in trading rules.
Nomura Equity Research maintained a year-end target 1,600
for the SET index.
"2013 marks the beginning of a seven-year government
spending on infrastructure. This, we believe, will likely keep
the economy and earnings for domestic sectors buoyant over the
next few years," Nomura said in a note.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 447.91 444.39 +0.79
Singapore 3313.03 3288.53 +0.75
Kuala Lumpur 1667.57 1652.83 +0.89
Bangkok 1560.87 1544.03 +1.09
Jakarta 4928.10 4842.52 +1.77
Manila 6847.47 6665.12 +2.74
Ho Chi Minh 491.26 489.46 +0.37
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 447.91 424.10 +5.61
Singapore 3313.03 3167.08 +4.61
Kuala Lumpur 1667.57 1688.95 -1.27
Bangkok 1560.87 1391.93 +12.14
Jakarta 4928.10 4316.69 +14.16
Manila 6847.47 5812.73 +17.80
Ho Chi Minh 491.26 413.73 +18.74
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 322,964,800 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 230,667,600 157,338,880
Bangkok 14,194,197 17,640,294
Jakarta 6,721,596,000 6,319,749,850
Manila 86,928 134,853
Ho Chi Minh 38,972 62,565