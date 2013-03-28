BANGKOK, March 28 Thai stocks snapped their three-day winning streak to fall on Thursday, as weaker-than-expected exports data weighed on broader sentiment while Indonesia rose for a third session, capping its biggest quarterly gain in 2-1/2 years. The region saw trading volume falling short of its average over the past 30 sessions as investors stayed at the sidelines ahead of a market holiday and amid concerns about the impact of a bailout of Cyprus. Singapore and Indonesia will be shut on Friday, reopening on Monday. Philippine stock market is closed on Thursday and Friday for the Easter holidays, resuming on April 1. Jakarta's Composite Index (JCI) rose 0.3 percent to a record close of 4,940.98, amid hopes that the new central bank governor Agus Martowardojo would not make drastic changes to monetary policy. The JCI index ended its January-March quarter with a 14.5 percent gain, trailing a quarterly gain of 17.8 percent of the Philippine main index. In Bangkok, late selling sent the SET index 1 percent down at 1,544.57, trimming some of a 5.5 percent gain over the past three sessions. Investors cashed in recent gains on banking shares such as Kasikornbank Pcl. "We saw foreign selling flows in morning session. It's probably because of the weaker-than-expected exports data that triggered selling by some trading portfolios," said an equities trader at Tisco Securities. Thailand's exports fell 5.8 percent in February from a year earlier due to tepid global demand. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a year-on-year decline of only 0.15 percent in exports in February. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 443.71 447.71 -0.89 Singapore 3308.10 3313.03 -0.15 Kuala Lumpur 1674.04 1667.57 +0.39 Bangkok 1544.57 1560.87 -1.04 Jakarta 4940.98 4928.10 +0.26 Manila closed 6847.47 -- Ho Chi Minh 490.67 491.26 -0.12 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 443.71 424.10 +4.62 Singapore 3308.10 3167.08 +4.45 Kuala Lumpur 1674.04 1688.95 -0.88 Bangkok 1544.57 1391.93 +10.97 Jakarta 4940.48 4316.69 +14.45 Manila closed 5812.73 +17.80 Ho Chi Minh 490.67 413.73 +18.60 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 272,558,900 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 209,024,900 161,029,200 Bangkok 14,933,029 17,566,420 Jakarta 4,708,994,500 6,426,011,200 Ho Chi Minh 45,819 61,693