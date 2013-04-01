BANGKOK, April 1 Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mostly lower on Monday with Indonesia and the Philippines
coming off record highs amid subdued trading in the region as
some Asian markets were still closed for Easter holidays.
After a choppy session, Jakarta's Composite Index
finished down 0.07 percent at 4,937.57, erasing earlier gain
from an intraday record high of 4,953.39. The Philippine index
eased 0.12 percent to 6,839.59.
Philippine shares ended the first quarter at a record high
of 6,847.47 after the country won its first-ever investment
grade rating from Fitch Ratings, which analysts said could
possibly attract more capital inflows.
Fitch also revised Support Rating Floors of eight Philippine
banks after the sovereign upgrade.
Investors and analysts said any boost to local bonds, stocks
or the peso is likely to be mild for now.
Thailand's SET index fell 0.7 percent to 1,549.55,
the worst performer on the day, led by PTT Pcl. Energy
stocks were broadly weak as global oil prices eased after
Chinese manufacturing data missed expectations.
Bucking the trend, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index
jumped 3 percent to 505.81 as investors bought blue chips
on solid earnings in the first quarter.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 444.02 445.40 -0.31
Singapore 3307.58 3308.10 -0.02
Kuala Lumpur 1667.61 1671.63 -0.24
Bangkok 1549.55 1561.06 -0.74
Jakarta 4937.57 4940.99 -0.07
Manila 6839.59 6847.47 -0.12
Ho Chi Minh 505.81 491.04 +3.01
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 444.02 424.10 +4.70
Singapore 3307.58 3167.08 +4.44
Kuala Lumpur 1667.61 1688.95 -1.26
Bangkok 1549.55 1391.93 +11.32
Jakarta 4937.57 4316.69 +14.38
Manila 6839.59 5812.73 +17.67
Ho Chi Minh 505.81 413.73 +22.26
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 126,263,800 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 118,261,000 163,209,403
Bangkok 9,369,003 17,382,948
Jakarta 5,292,931,500 6,411,375,550
Manila 133,721 135,032
Ho Chi Minh 55,425 60,062