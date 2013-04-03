BANGKOK, April 3 Malaysian stocks recouped early
losses on Wednesday after late buying in beaten-down large caps
on expectations that an upcoming general election could help
lift political overhang, making the market more attractive to
risk averse investors.
Kuala Lumpur Composite Index ended up 0.02 percent
at 1,685.40. It fell as much as 3.4 percent in early trade after
Prime Minister Najib Razak dissolved the parliament for what is
expected to be the country's most tightly-contested election.
Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 392.45 million
ringgit ($127.09 million) on Wednesday while retail and local
institutions were net sellers, Malaysian bourse said.
Shares in financial companied led the market rebound, with
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd up 1.2 percent after a 3.4
percent drop earlier, while government-linked stocks lost,
including national carrier Malaysian Airline System Bhd
.
Policy uncertainty has left a visible dent on investors'
confidence, as Razak prepares for the most closely contested
general election his coalition will face in its 56-year rule.
"I think the anxieties are quite real, the reaction (to the
announcement) has been quite drastic," said Lee Cheng Hooi, the
head of retail research in Kuala Lumpur-based Maybank Investment
Bank.
Lee said the stock market may see some instability before
settling lower when the elections are finally held later this
month.
Other Southeast Asian stocks finished mixed, mostly coming
off their day's highs as Asian shares drifted lower as investors
waited for news on the U.S. economy.
Thai SET index closed down 2 percent at a near
two-week low of 1,520.52. Property shares such as Quality Houses
Pcl were among the worst hit after the Bank of Thailand
said it was concerned about rising property prices.
Seamico Securities' Head of Research Thanomsak
Saharattanachati attributed the market fall to a technical-led
selling and a holiday season in April.
"Market was on guard against the comment by BoT on property
prices. There's also a stop loss placed after the index breached
1,540 level today largely because investors cut positions ahead
of long holidays this month," he said.
Thailand's central bank left its benchmark interest rate
unchanged at 2.75 percent as expected on Wednesday and
reiterated it was concerned about credit growth and potential
asset bubbles.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 443.26 445.48 -0.50
Singapore 3321.77 3317.59 +0.13
Kuala Lumpur 1685.40 1685.00 +0.02
Bangkok 1520.52 1550.54 -1.94
Jakarta 4981.47 4957.25 +0.49
Manila 6815.30 6748.43 +0.99
Ho Chi Minh 505.93 509.43 -0.69
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 443.26 424.10 +4.52
Singapore 3321.77 3167.08 +4.88
Kuala Lumpur 1685.40 1688.95 -0.21
Bangkok 1520.52 1391.93 +9.24
Jakarta 4981.47 4316.69 +15.40
Manila 6815.30 5812.73 +17.25
Ho Chi Minh 505.93 413.73 +22.29
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 375,951,800 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 279,277,500 166,681,550
Bangkok 16,145,685 17,108,950
Jakarta 7,076,478,000 6,350,307,317
Manila 98,724 133,375
Ho Chi Minh 57,121 58,455