April 5 Thai stocks fell 2.6 percent on Friday as political concerns triggered a broad-based selling ahead of a three-day weekend while other Southeast Asian shares bounced off their day's lows as an ultra-loose monetary conditon in Japan bolstered outlook. The Bank of Japan's recent announcement of an intense monetary easing was seen as bullish for risk assets. HSBC said Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia had been markets in emerging Asia that traditionally had the closest financial links with Japan. "This is not just a Japan story: liquidity will pour into regional financial markets already drowning in the stuff," HSBC said in a report dated April 4. "Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia are usually big recipients, but Vietnam, the Philippines, and even India, could see a lot more inflows, too," it said. Leading gains in the region, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index climbed 1.1 percent as gains in heavyweight stocks helped to prop up the market after two days of falls. It was up 2.4 percent on the week, the best performer. Hopes for disbursements from new funds, particularly those from Japan following intense monetary easing by Bank of Japan, also helped the market, said Lai Duc Long, a broker at Phu Hung Securities. In Bangkok, the main SET index breached a key 1,500 level to close at 1,489.53. Trading volume fell to 67 percent of a full day average over the past 30 sessions as Thai market will be shut on Monday for Chakri day, reopening on Tuesday. "Investors cut their risk exposures in response to more political noises these days. There are going to be many holidays in April and sentiment is generally weak," said CIMB senior analyst Teerawut Kanniphakul. The SET fell 4.6 percent on the week, the worst performing market in Southeast Asia. It regained an early loss to rise on Thursday after an anti-graft body said it had found no irregularities in the disclosure of assets by Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 441.20 442.70 -0.34 Singapore 3299.78 3307.80 -0.24 Kuala Lumpur 1688.65 1688.46 +0.01 Bangkok 1489.53 1528.46 -2.55 Jakarta 4926.07 4922.61 +0.07 Manila 6727.14 6783.72 -0.83 Ho Chi Minh 502.58 497.35 +1.05 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 441.20 424.10 +4.03 Singapore 3299.78 3167.08 +4.19 Kuala Lumpur 1688.65 1688.95 -0.02 Bangkok 1489.53 1391.93 +7.01 Jakarta 4926.07 4316.69 +14.12 Manila 6727.14 5812.73 +15.73 Ho Chi Minh 502.58 413.73 +21.48 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 331,477,000 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 167,161,200 170,577,060 Bangkok 11,486,337 17,131,580 Jakarta 4,460,443,500 6,153,286,250 Manila 71,432 128,420 Ho Chi Minh 48,746 55,370