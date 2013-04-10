April 10 Malaysian stocks hit a record closing
high on Wednesday, helped by strong foreign inflows while
Chinese trade data also boosted investor sentiment.
Kuala Lumpur's Composite Index rose 0.4 percent to
hit a record closing high of 1,696.20, led by a 2.4 percent gain
in the country's largest mobile phone operator Maxis Bhd
.
It enjoyed a net foreign inflow of $52.89 million on
Wednesday, extending the year-to-date net offshore inflow to
$3.5 billion.
Foreign buying has been robust in Malaysian stocks this year
on hopes that an upcoming general election could help lift
political overhang, making the market more attractive to risk
averse investors.
The Philippines, the second best performer in the
region, rose 1.2 percent to a one-week high, led by holding
firms. HSBC in its second quarter strategy report maintained its
'underweight' rating on the Philippines, which is seen as one of
the world's most expensive equity markets.
HSBC upgraded Singapore to 'overweight', raised Thailand to
'neutral', and reiterated its 'overweight' rating on Indonesia.
Thailand stocks jumped 1.3 percent, recovering from
a two-and-a-half month low, after losing 3.9 percent in the
previous two sessions.
Bucking the trend, Singapore edged down 0.1
percent, Indonesia fell 0.45 percent and Vietnam
lost 2.7 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 446.11 441.87 +0.96
Singapore 3293.25 3296.57 -0.10
Kuala Lumpur 1696.20 1690.27 +0.35
Bangkok 1490.25 1470.72 +1.33
Jakarta 4877.48 4899.59 -0.45
Manila 6815.84 6732.22 +1.24
Ho Chi Minh 496.50 510.49 -2.74
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 446.11 424.10 +5.19
Singapore 3293.25 3167.08 +3.98
Kuala Lumpur 1696.20 1688.95 +0.43
Bangkok 1490.25 1391.93 +7.06
Jakarta 4877.48 4316.69 +12.99
Manila 6815.84 5812.73 +17.26
Ho Chi Minh 496.50 413.73 +20.01
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.