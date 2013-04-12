BANGKOK, April 12 Thai benchmark stock index hit a one-week high on Friday after the Bank of Thailand raised its 2013 economic growth forecast, while Malaysia's main index slipped into negative territory after institutional-led selling. Most other Southeast Asian stock markets finished off their day's highs, tracking Asian shares which retreated after recent gains. Bangkok's SET index rose 0.7 percent to 1,527.32, the highest close since April 4. Demand for dividend-yielding stocks sent top mobile phone operator Advanced Info Service Pcl to a record close of 257 baht, up 5.8 percent. Thailand's central bank raised its 2013 economic growth forecast to 5.1 percent from 4.9 percent on Friday. The SET index outperformed the region on the week, up 2.5 percent, slightly ahead of the Philippines' 2.4 percent. Philippine index ended the week at a record closing high of 6,891.43, led by big caps such as SM Investments Corp. Trading volume of Thai stock market halved the full day average over the past 30 sessions ahead of a four-day weekend. The exchange will be closed on April 15-16 for holidays, reopening on April 17. Malaysia's main index fell 0.5 percent to 1,698.53, with local institutions selling a net 253 million ringgit ($83.36 million) while foreign investors buying a net 223 million ringgit ($73.48 million), stock exchange data showed. Foreign investors are increasingly upbeat on Malaysian equities in the run-up to the country's election on May 5. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 445.23 448.95 -0.83 Singapore 3294.19 3308.80 -0.44 Kuala Lumpur 1698.53 1707.04 -0.50 Bangkok 1527.32 1516.81 +0.69 Jakarta 4937.21 4924.26 +0.26 Manila 6891.43 6831.74 +0.87 Ho Chi Minh 494.27 504.07 -1.94 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 445.23 424.10 +4.98 Singapore 3294.19 3167.08 +4.01 Kuala Lumpur 1698.53 1688.95 +0.57 Bangkok 1527.32 1391.93 +9.73 Jakarta 4937.21 4316.69 +14.37 Manila 6891.43 5812.73 +18.56 Ho Chi Minh 494.27 413.73 +19.47 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 204,175,200 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 153,357,600 170,738,833 Bangkok 7,468,579 16,636,914 Jakarta 4,212,162,000 5,757,337,133 Manila 73,981 118,435 Ho Chi Minh 52,308 52,279