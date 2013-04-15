JAKARTA, April 15 Southeast Asian stock markets closed down on Monday on concerns over the U.S. economic outlook and weaker-than-expected Chinese data, with Indonesian and Philippine shares falling more than 0.7 percent. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.95 percent. The World Bank slightly scaled back its 2013 growth forecasts for emerging East Asia and warned about possible over-heating in the region's larger economies, but the global lender said the Bank of Japan's sweeping monetary expansion should provide a fillip to developing countries. The Jakarta Composite Index fell 0.86 percent to 4,894.59, led by banking stocks such as Bank Central Asia and Bank Mandiri. Philippine stocks slid 0.78 percent. Malaysia stocks ended nearly flat, while the Straits Times Index was down 0.3 percent with media and property firm Singapore Press Holdings Ltd as the worst performer. The Thai market was closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 443.15 445.23 -0.43 Singapore 3284.37 3294.19 -0.30 Kuala Lumpur 1697.77 1698.53 -0.04 Bangkok 1527.32 1527.32 +0.00 Jakarta 4894.59 4937.21 -0.86 Manila 6837.77 6891.43 -0.78 Ho Chi Minh 480.02 494.27 -2.88 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 443.15 424.10 +4.49 Singapore 3284.37 3167.08 -3.70 Kuala Lumpur 1697.77 1688.95 +0.52 Bangkok 1527.32 1391.93 +9.73 Jakarta 4894.59 4316.69 +13.39 Manila 6837.77 5812.73 +17.63 Ho Chi Minh 480.02 413.73 +16.02 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.