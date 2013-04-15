JAKARTA, April 15 Southeast Asian stock markets
closed down on Monday on concerns over the U.S. economic outlook
and weaker-than-expected Chinese data, with Indonesian and
Philippine shares falling more than 0.7 percent.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan was down 0.95 percent.
The World Bank slightly scaled back its 2013 growth
forecasts for emerging East Asia and warned about possible
over-heating in the region's larger economies, but the global
lender said the Bank of Japan's sweeping monetary expansion
should provide a fillip to developing countries.
The Jakarta Composite Index fell 0.86 percent to
4,894.59, led by banking stocks such as Bank Central Asia
and Bank Mandiri. Philippine stocks
slid 0.78 percent.
Malaysia stocks ended nearly flat, while the Straits
Times Index was down 0.3 percent with media and
property firm Singapore Press Holdings Ltd as the
worst performer.
The Thai market was closed for a holiday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 443.15 445.23 -0.43
Singapore 3284.37 3294.19 -0.30
Kuala Lumpur 1697.77 1698.53 -0.04
Bangkok 1527.32 1527.32 +0.00
Jakarta 4894.59 4937.21 -0.86
Manila 6837.77 6891.43 -0.78
Ho Chi Minh 480.02 494.27 -2.88
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 443.15 424.10 +4.49
Singapore 3284.37 3167.08 -3.70
Kuala Lumpur 1697.77 1688.95 +0.52
Bangkok 1527.32 1391.93 +9.73
Jakarta 4894.59 4316.69 +13.39
Manila 6837.77 5812.73 +17.63
Ho Chi Minh 480.02 413.73 +16.02
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.