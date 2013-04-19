BANGKOK, April 19 The Philippine main index hit
an all-time closing high while Thai benchmark index rose for a
second session on Friday after banks such as BDO Unibank Inc
and Siam Commercial Bank Pcl reported strong
quarterly earnings.
Philippine Composite Index climbed 1.5 percent to
6,957.10, surpassing its previous record close of 6,891.43 on
April 12. It was up nearly 1 percent on the week, ranking third
after Indonesia's 1.2 percent gain and Thailand's 1.19 percent.
Manila stock exchange posted foreign inflows for a fourth
consecutive week. According to Thomson Reuters data, foreign
investors have bought Philippine shares worth $113 million so
far in the week to Thursday.
In Bangkok, late buying in banking shares sent Thai SET
index 1 percent up at 1,545.46. Siam Commercial Bank
jumped 4 percent after it reported a higher-than-expected
January-March quarter earnings.
Bangkok Bank Pcl gained 1.6 percent ahead of its
quarterly results. After market close, it reported a 7.8 percent
rise in quarterly net profit, above analysts' forecasts.
Foreign investors bought Thai shares worth $26.33 million on
Friday after selling shares worth $33 million on the previous
session, exchange data showed.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 449.01 446.78 +0.50
Singapore 3294.05 3296.37 -0.07
Kuala Lumpur 1706.28 1706.26 0.00
Bangkok 1545.46 1529.76 +1.03
Jakarta 4998.46 5012.64 -0.28
Manila 6957.10 6857.48 +1.45
Ho Chi Minh closed 483.99 --
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 449.01 424.10 +5.87
Singapore 3294.05 3167.08 +4.01
Kuala Lumpur 1706.28 1688.95 +1.03
Bangkok 1545.46 1391.93 +11.03
Jakarta 4998.46 4316.69 +15.79
Manila 6957.10 5812.73 +19.69
Ho Chi Minh -- 413.73 +14.38
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 301,199,100 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 127,681,100 168,483,640
Bangkok 9,926,643 16,126,603
Jakarta 5,392,701,500 5,419,637,183
Manila 106,996 110,512