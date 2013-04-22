BANGKOK, April 22 The Philippine main share
index rallied to an all-time closing high for a second straight
session on Monday while most other Southeast Asian stocks ended
in the positive territory, as market players selectively bought
shares in blue-chip firms in a reporting season.
Broad buying interest was generally weak as Asia remained
wary of global growth prospects.
The Philippine index jumped 2.4 percent, its biggest
in almost a month, to 7,120.48, above Friday's record of
6,957.10. BDO Unibank Inc extended its gain for a
second session, up 2.6 percent after strong quarterly results.
Bangkok's SET index finished up 0.9 percent at a
three-week high of 1,559.10, helped by steady gains among
banking shares which reported better-than-expected
first-quarter results.
The region's weak spot Vietnam fell 1 percent to a
six-week low of 468.43, extending last week's 4.3 percent drop,
amid concerns about slowing consumer demand and cash flow at
property firms.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 449.60 448.99 +0.14
Singapore 3308.92 3294.05 +0.45
Kuala Lumpur 1706.68 1706.28 +0.02
Bangkok 1559.10 1545.46 +0.88
Jakarta 4996.92 4998.46 -0.03
Manila 7120.48 6957.10 +2.35
Ho Chi Minh 468.43 473.21 -1.01
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 449.60 424.10 +6.01
Singapore 3308.92 3167.08 +4.48
Kuala Lumpur 1706.68 1688.95 +1.05
Bangkok 1559.10 1391.93 +12.01
Jakarta 4996.92 4316.69 +15.76
Manila 7120.48 5812.73 +22.50
Ho Chi Minh 468.43 413.73 +13.22
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 244,613,000 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 111,060,400 167,805,557
Bangkok 10,060,478 16,084,206
Jakarta 4,019,656,500 5,357,893,367
Manila 88,102 107,456
Ho Chi Minh 39,686 50,983