BANGKOK, April 23 Philippine stocks dropped
nearly 2 percent on Tuesday, their biggest one-day fall since
June 2012, while most other Southeast Asian stocks pulled lower
as concerns over global growth prospects weighed on Asia,
prompting selling in large caps.
Asian shares and other more risky assets fell after data
revealed a slowdown in business activity in Germany and China in
April.
The Philippine Composite Index, the worst performer
on the day, closed down 1.9 percent at 6,982.36 as index
heavyweights such as SM Investments Corp dropped after a
recent rally. The index hit a record high close of 7,120.48 on
Monday.
Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia
hovered around one-week lows as investors sold recent
gainers such as Indonesia's PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia
and Malaysia's Malayan Banking Bhd..
Thai stocks was down 0.6 percent, ending three
consecutive sessions of gains. Shares in Krung Thai Bank Pcl
led the decliners after the state-run bank posted
weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 444.49 449.89 -1.20
Singapore 3284.35 3308.92 -0.74
Kuala Lumpur 1700.39 1706.68 -0.37
Bangkok 1549.35 1559.10 -0.63
Jakarta 4975.33 4996.92 -0.43
Manila 6982.36 7120.48 -1.94
Ho Chi Minh 473.69 468.43 +1.12
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 444.49 424.10 +4.81
Singapore 3284.35 3167.08 +3.70
Kuala Lumpur 1700.39 1688.95 +0.68
Bangkok 1549.35 1391.93 +11.31
Jakarta 4975.33 4316.69 +15.26
Manila 6982.36 5812.73 +20.12
Ho Chi Minh 473.69 413.73 +14.49
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 271,460,900 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 133,607,600 166,296,273
Bangkok 9,965,372 16,038,760
Jakarta 3,793,978,000 5,282,433,333
Manila 163,059 103,585
Ho Chi Minh 34,007 51,247