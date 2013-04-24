BANGKOK, April 24 Most Southeast Asian stocks edged higher on Wednesday, tracking global equities and led by large caps such as Singapore DBS Group Holdings Ltd while Thai Siam Makro Pcl rallied on an acquisition deal. Singapore's Straits Times Index finished up 1.2 percent at 3,322.71, the highest close since January 2008. Jakarta's Composite index was up 0.7 percent at 5,011.61, near last week's record finish of 5,012.64. After a rangebound session, the Thai SET index posted a modest 0.3 percent gain at 1,553.85. Shares in cash and carry wholesaler Siam Makro surged 11 percent when trade resumed after CP All Pcl offered to buy the company at a premium. CP All shares were down 10.3 percent. Among weak spots, the Philippine main index inched down 0.1 percent to 6,972.69, with selling hitting recent gainers such as BDO Unibank Inc. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 447.71 444.64 +0.69 Singapore 3322.71 3284.35 +1.17 Kuala Lumpur 1707.35 1700.39 +0.41 Bangkok 1553.85 1549.35 +0.29 Jakarta 5011.61 4975.33 +0.73 Manila 6972.69 6982.36 -0.14 Ho Chi Minh 472.89 473.69 -0.17 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 447.71 424.10 +5.57 Singapore 3322.71 3167.08 +4.91 Kuala Lumpur 1707.35 1688.95 +1.09 Bangkok 1553.85 1391.93 +11.63 Jakarta 5011.61 4316.69 +16.10 Manila 6972.69 5812.73 +19.96 Ho Chi Minh 472.89 413.73 +14.30 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 297,804,100 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 133,237,800 165,759,597 Bangkok 8,599,165 15,958,861 Jakarta 3,474,786,500 5,191,746,433 Manila 119,740 105,299 Ho Chi Minh 32,854 50,494