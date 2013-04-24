BANGKOK, April 24 Most Southeast Asian stocks
edged higher on Wednesday, tracking global equities and led by
large caps such as Singapore DBS Group Holdings Ltd
while Thai Siam Makro Pcl rallied on an acquisition
deal.
Singapore's Straits Times Index finished up 1.2
percent at 3,322.71, the highest close since January 2008.
Jakarta's Composite index was up 0.7 percent at
5,011.61, near last week's record finish of 5,012.64.
After a rangebound session, the Thai SET index
posted a modest 0.3 percent gain at 1,553.85. Shares in cash and
carry wholesaler Siam Makro surged 11 percent when trade resumed
after CP All Pcl offered to buy the company at a
premium.
CP All shares were down 10.3 percent.
Among weak spots, the Philippine main index inched
down 0.1 percent to 6,972.69, with selling hitting recent
gainers such as BDO Unibank Inc.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 447.71 444.64 +0.69
Singapore 3322.71 3284.35 +1.17
Kuala Lumpur 1707.35 1700.39 +0.41
Bangkok 1553.85 1549.35 +0.29
Jakarta 5011.61 4975.33 +0.73
Manila 6972.69 6982.36 -0.14
Ho Chi Minh 472.89 473.69 -0.17
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 447.71 424.10 +5.57
Singapore 3322.71 3167.08 +4.91
Kuala Lumpur 1707.35 1688.95 +1.09
Bangkok 1553.85 1391.93 +11.63
Jakarta 5011.61 4316.69 +16.10
Manila 6972.69 5812.73 +19.96
Ho Chi Minh 472.89 413.73 +14.30
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 297,804,100 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 133,237,800 165,759,597
Bangkok 8,599,165 15,958,861
Jakarta 3,474,786,500 5,191,746,433
Manila 119,740 105,299
Ho Chi Minh 32,854 50,494