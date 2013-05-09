BANGKOK, May 9 Most Southeast Asian stocks
gained in light trading on Thursday, with telecoms leading the
Thai index to a new high, while Singapore rose to its highest
close in more than five years as positive earnings hopes boosted
Olam International Ltd.
The Thai SET index was up 0.4 percent at 1,621.12,
the highest close in more than 19 years, with shares in telecoms
group Shin Corp Pcl, the most actively traded,
climbing 1.7 percent on expectations it would be added to the
MSCI index.
Morgan Stanley's index review will be announced on May 16,
broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities (MBKET) said.
"MBKET sees INTUCH as a stock soon to be added to the MSCI
Thailand after the free float increased to 20.36 percent," it
said.
In Singapore, shares in agricultural commodities company
Olam jumped 2.6 percent as investors expected positive
third-quarter earnings. Olam is due to report on May 15.
Palm oil firm Wilmar International Ltd rose 1.2
percent after reporting a 23 percent jump in first-quarter net
profit.
The Malaysian index extended its loss for a second
session, down 0.5 percent on the day as the market was cautious
after political trouble. It hit a record high of 1,776.73 on
Tuesday as the weekend general election helped lift a market
overhang.
Indonesia was shut for a market holiday, and will reopen on
Friday. Jakarta's Composite Index, Southeast Asia's second-best
performer, hit a record close of 5,089.33 on Wednesday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 452.05 452.78 -0.16
Singapore 3432.78 3413.02 +0.58
Kuala Lumpur 1766.07 1774.00 -0.45
Bangkok 1621.12 1614.15 +0.43
Jakarta -- 5089.33 --
Manila 7194.43 7181.30 +0.18
Ho Chi Minh 486.22 485.07 +0.24
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 452.05 424.10 +6.59
Singapore 3432.78 3167.08 +8.39
Kuala Lumpur 1766.07 1688.95 +4.57
Bangkok 1621.12 1391.93 +16.47
Jakarta -- 4316.69 +17.90
Manila 7194.43 5812.73 +23.77
Ho Chi Minh 486.22 413.73 +17.52
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 343,178,300 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 178,063,100 180,490,130
Bangkok 11,065,142 12,380,469
Manila 53,326 95,779
Ho Chi Minh 101,297 47,238