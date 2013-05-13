BANGKOK, May 13 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday amid weakness in broader Asia but Malaysian main index hit a fresh all-time high as investors bought more large-caps after last week's general election while Vietnam rose after an interest rate cut. Kuala Lumpur's composite index ended up 0.9 percent at 1,787.90, hitting a record finish for a third time since the general election on May 5. Shares in CIMB Group Holdings , the most actively traded stock on the bourse, gained 2.1 percent. Nomura Equity Research said Malaysia was among its list of overweight-rated markets in ASEAN. "We are bullish on Malaysia on the basis that the market is under-owned and that much of the uncertainty that crept into prices pre-election should continue to dissipate," Nomura analysts wrote in ASEAN navigator report for May 2013. "However, we note that uncertainty remains on the progress on structural reforms and PM Najib's ability to retain leadership at the UMNO's internal elections," they wrote. Thai index fell 0.3 percent after Thailand's finance minister met the central bank's policy-making committee but did not discuss interest rates or measures to hold down the currency as financial markets had expected. The property sub-index erased earlier gain to fall 0.7 percent. Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a report that lower interest rates would help stimulate property demand in the short term, especially for consumers who were hesitating. Singapore's Straits Time Index slipped 0.5 percent after climbing earlier to its highest since January 2008. Jakarta's Composite Index lost 1 percent amid profit-taking after Friday's rise to a record close of 5,105.93. Philippine stock market, Southeast Asia's best performing market this year, was shut for a market holiday, reopening on Tuesday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 449.67 450.52 -0.19 Singapore 3428.96 3443.77 -0.43 Kuala Lumpur 1787.90 1772.38 +0.88 Bangkok 1617.73 1622.48 -0.29 Jakarta 5054.63 5105.94 -1.00 Manila -- 7262.38 -- Ho Chi Minh 488.93 486.10 +0.58 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 449.67 424.10 +6.03 Singapore 3428.96 3167.08 +8.27 Kuala Lumpur 1787.90 1688.95 +5.86 Bangkok 1617.73 1391.93 +16.22 Jakarta 5054.63 4316.69 +17.10 Manila -- 5812.73 +24.94 Ho Chi Minh 488.93 413.73 +18.18 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 430,375,900 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 161,328,300 178,716,280 Bangkok 11,248,564 10,853,973 Jakarta 3,565,725,500 4,588,187,500 Ho Chi Minh 45,489 50,371