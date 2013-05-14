BANGKOK, May 14 Most Southeast Asian stocks
posted modest gains on Tuesday as a rally in large caps sent the
Philippine benchmark to an all-time high and the Thai index rose
to a new closing high amid selective buying in interest rate
sensitive stocks such as banks.
The Philippine main index, Southeast Asia's best
performer this year, rose 0.7 percent to 7,313.46, topping its
record 7,262.38 set on Friday. The country's second most
valuable listed firm, Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co.
, gained almost 3 percent.
Thai main SET index edged up 0.4 percent to
1,623.48, its highest close since January 1994. Investors turned
to banking shares such as Siam Commercial Bank Pcl as
expectations of an interest rate cut increased.
The Bank of Thailand has been under pressure to lower rates
to curb inflows and the baht's strength. The strong baht dented
sentiment for exporters such as Delta Electronics (Thailand) Pcl
, which fell 4.3 percent on the day.
Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong told the Cabinet on
Tuesday that the baht near 30 was a decent level that would help
to keep competitiveness of business sectors, Sunisa
Lertpakawat, a deputy government spokeswoman told reporters.
Jakarta's Composite Index was up 0.5 percent at
5,081.94, reversing Monday's loss and close to Friday's record
close of 5,105.94. Malaysia's benchmark ended a tad 0.03
percent higher at 1,788.43, above Monday's 1787.90 record.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 451.83 449.88 +0.43
Singapore 3432.76 3428.96 +0.11
Kuala Lumpur 1788.43 1787.90 +0.03
Bangkok 1623.48 1617.73 +0.36
Jakarta 5081.94 5054.63 +0.54
Manila 7313.46 7262.38 +0.70
Ho Chi Minh 483.85 488.93 -1.04
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 451.83 424.10 +6.54
Singapore 3432.76 3167.08 +8.39
Kuala Lumpur 1788.43 1688.95 +5.89
Bangkok 1623.48 1391.93 +16.64
Jakarta 5081.94 4316.69 +17.73
Manila 7313.46 5812.73 +25.83
Ho Chi Minh 483.85 413.73 +16.95
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 371,773,600 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 164,086,500 180,320,030
Bangkok 13,044,563 10,729,298
Jakarta 3,747,482,500 4,550,078,533
Manila 198,907 94,490
Ho Chi Minh 46,532 50,319