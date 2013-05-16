BANGKOK, May 16 Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly fell on Thursday, in line with weakness in the broader
Asian market, as recent rallies in large caps such as Siam
Commercial Bank Pcl and Philippine Long Distance
Telephone Co came under selling pressure.
The Philippine main index led the decliners, dropping
1.1 percent to 7,310.94. Southeast Asia's best performer this
year hit a record close for a third session on Wednesday as the
nation's mid-term elections appeared supportive to the country's
reform.
Malaysia's main index fell 0.9 percent to a one-week
low of 1,766.72, hurt by weak economic data. Malaysia's economy
grew 4.1 percent in the first quarter of 2013, its slowest pace
in more than three years, as weak exports weighed on the
trade-dependent nation.
Among the bright spots, shares in Philippines conglomerate
Metro Pacific Investments Corp jumped 2.3 percent. The
company announced its inclusion in the MSCI Global Standard
Indices, with effect from May 31.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 446.68 450.19 -0.78
Singapore 3452.28 3441.53 +0.31
Kuala Lumpur 1766.72 1783.03 -0.91
Bangkok 1617.89 1630.09 -0.75
Jakarta 5078.68 5089.88 -0.22
Manila 7310.94 7392.20 -1.10
Ho Chi Minh 490.34 485.97 +0.90
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 446.68 424.10 +5.32
Singapore 3452.28 3167.08 +9.01
Kuala Lumpur 1766.72 1688.95 +4.60
Bangkok 1617.89 1391.93 +16.23
Jakarta 5078.68 4316.69 +17.65
Manila 7310.94 5812.73 +25.77
Ho Chi Minh 490.34 413.73 +18.52
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 407,634,000 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 155,140,900 181,354,277
Bangkok 11,583,116 10,765,039
Jakarta 4,461,315,000 4,355,161,417
Manila 200,271 96,366
Ho Chi Minh 49,811 50,295