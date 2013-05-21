BANGKOK, May 21 Thai stocks ended flat on
Tuesday as property shares outperformed amid a low interest rate
outlook, with sentiment broadly weak in line with Asia ahead of
U.S. Federal Reserve head Ben Bernanke's testimony on Wednesday.
Bangkok's SET index closed at 1,643.43, still
hovering at its highest in 19 years and four months. The Thai
property sub-index gained 0.2 percent, led by a 4
percent rise in condominium developer LPN Development Pcl
amid expectations of a cut in policy interest rate.
Singapore's Straits Times Index slid 0.3 percent to
3,443.90, the lowest close in almost one week as the biggest
firm by market value Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
dropped 2.2 percent following a broker downgrade.
Indonesia's index fell 0.5 percent to 5,188.76. It
hit a record close of 5,214.98 on Monday following the
appointment of a new finance minister.
Among the bright spots, Malaysia rose 0.6 percent to
1,787.38, moving closer to last week's record close of 1,788.43.
The Philippines gained 0.7 percent to 7,327.58, below
last week's record high of 7,392.20.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 448.39 452.11 -0.82
Singapore 3443.90 3454.23 -0.30
Kuala Lumpur 1787.38 1777.15 +0.58
Bangkok 1643.43 1643.40 0.00
Jakarta 5188.75 5214.97 -0.50
Manila 7327.58 7275.38 +0.72
Ho Chi Minh 500.18 492.27 +1.61
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 448.39 424.10 +5.73
Singapore 3443.90 3167.08 +8.74
Kuala Lumpur 1787.38 1688.95 +5.83
Bangkok 1643.43 1391.93 +18.07
Jakarta 5188.75 4316.69 +20.20
Manila 7327.58 5812.73 +26.06
Ho Chi Minh 500.18 413.73 +20.90
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 291,574,200 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 144,588,100 174,943,083
Bangkok 9,866,702 10,638,828
Jakarta 4,979,193,500 4,258,363,767
Manila 99,942 101,355
Ho Chi Minh 88,739 49,757