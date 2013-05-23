BANGKOK, May 23 Southeast Asian stocks fell on Thursday, with Singapore marking its worst week since November 2012 and Thai stocks at their lowest close in more than two weeks, as worries over the future of U.S. monetary stimulus and weak Chinese data dented global sentiment. Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia saw weakness in large caps such as Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Siam Commercial Bank Pcl and CIMB Group Holdings as investors cut holdings in risk assets ahead of a long weekend. Singapore's Straits Times Index dropped 1.8 percent to 3,393.17, the lowest close since May 7. It fell 1.6 percent on the week. Malaysia's main index slid 0.6 percent on the day, trimming its gain on the week to 0.2 percent. Thai SET index ended down 1.5 percent at 1,607.46, sinking 3 percent below the key 1,600 mark at one point. It saw a weekly loss of 1.3 percent, partly due to caution ahead of the central bank's policy rate review next week. The Thai, Singapore and Malaysian stock markets are shut on Friday, and will reopen on Monday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 440.13 448.19 -1.80 Singapore 3393.17 3454.37 -1.77 Kuala Lumpur 1773.06 1783.88 -0.61 Bangkok 1607.46 1631.27 -1.46 Jakarta 5121.40 5207.99 -1.66 Manila 7314.38 7385.07 -0.96 Ho Chi Minh 498.22 502.23 -0.88 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 440.13 424.10 +3.78 Singapore 3393.17 3167.08 +7.14 Kuala Lumpur 1773.06 1688.95 +4.98 Bangkok 1607.46 1391.93 +15.48 Jakarta 5121.40 4316.69 +18.64 Manila 7314.38 5812.73 +25.83 Ho Chi Minh 498.22 413.73 +20.42 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 644,964,800 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 198,053,300 176,122,680 Bangkok 12,300,794 10,260,563 Jakarta 6,351,801,500 4,325,902,683 Manila 87,948 102,399 Ho Chi Minh 80,016 51,301