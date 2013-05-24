JAKARTA, May 24 Indonesian and
Vietnamese shares rebounded from their previous session's
steep falls, while most Southeast Asian markets were closed on
Friday for a local holiday.
Jakarta's Composite Index rose 0.66 percent to 5,155.09,
boosted by a 2 percent jump in property shares.
Vietnam's broader benchmark index closed up 0.4 percent as
institutional investors bought shares of real estate and
building materials companies on expectation of a boost to the
economy, and on lower inflation numbers.
The Philippine index closed 0.62 percent lower at
7,268.91. The Philippines' imports in March fell for a third
straight month with the pace of decline accelerating since
February, raising concerns that growth may slow for the
export-reliant economy.
Thailand, Singapore and Malaysian stock markets were closed
on Friday and will reopen on Monday.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 444.34 439.98 +0.99
Singapore - - -
Kuala Lumpur - - -
Bangkok - - -
Jakarta 5155.09 5121.40 +0.66
Manila 7268.91 7314.38 -0.62
Ho Chi Minh 500.24 498.22 +0.41
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 444.34 424.10 +4.77
Singapore - 3167.08 -
Kuala Lumpur - 1688.95 -
Bangkok - 1391.93 -
Jakarta 5155.09 4316.69 +18.64
Manila 7268.91 5812.73 +25.05
Ho Chi Minh 500.24 413.73 +20.91
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.