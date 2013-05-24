JAKARTA, May 24 Indonesian and Vietnamese shares rebounded from their previous session's steep falls, while most Southeast Asian markets were closed on Friday for a local holiday. Jakarta's Composite Index rose 0.66 percent to 5,155.09, boosted by a 2 percent jump in property shares. Vietnam's broader benchmark index closed up 0.4 percent as institutional investors bought shares of real estate and building materials companies on expectation of a boost to the economy, and on lower inflation numbers. The Philippine index closed 0.62 percent lower at 7,268.91. The Philippines' imports in March fell for a third straight month with the pace of decline accelerating since February, raising concerns that growth may slow for the export-reliant economy. Thailand, Singapore and Malaysian stock markets were closed on Friday and will reopen on Monday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 444.34 439.98 +0.99 Singapore - - - Kuala Lumpur - - - Bangkok - - - Jakarta 5155.09 5121.40 +0.66 Manila 7268.91 7314.38 -0.62 Ho Chi Minh 500.24 498.22 +0.41 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 444.34 424.10 +4.77 Singapore - 3167.08 - Kuala Lumpur - 1688.95 - Bangkok - 1391.93 - Jakarta 5155.09 4316.69 +18.64 Manila 7268.91 5812.73 +25.05 Ho Chi Minh 500.24 413.73 +20.91 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.